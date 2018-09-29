World Health Day 2018: Ideal exercises to keep your heart healthy

World Health Day is celebrated on September 29 every year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) World Health Day is celebrated on September 29 every year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

High cholesterol, irregular blood pleasure level and hypertension is something most people complain about these days. To address this emerging problem, World Health Day is celebrated on September 29 every year to create awareness about cardiovascular diseases.

While a nutritional and balanced diet is the first step towards having a healthy heart, there are also a bunch of exercises that can help you get there. Even taking a brisk walk for 30 minutes a day can make a big difference.

Here are some exercises that can help you have a healthy heart.

* Swimming is one of the most recommended exercises as it gives a holistic approach to heath. It also has a low impact on the joints, so even people who have painful joins can enjoy a dip in the pool and enjoy better heart health.

* Any kind of cardio exercise, be it walking, running, jogging or even bike riding can give wonder results. All you have to do is, maintain an optimum heart rate.

* If you are running out of time and cant squeeze an hour from your daily schedule, then indulge in simple stretching and warm-up sessions. Stretching gently in repeated motion can be less time consuming and good for the heart as well.

* If you enjoy being at the gym, then weight training can be a beneficial workout. It also helps to build muscle mass which in turn helps burn fat.

