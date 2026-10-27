Orthopaedic surgeon reveals 5 gym exercises he no longer does — and why

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Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ankur Singh listed five workouts he stopped doing after becoming a specialist. “Years of treating injuries change the way you look at certain exercises, and these 5 didn’t make the cut. Here are 5 workouts I STOPPED doing after becoming an orthopaedic surgeon,” he noted in an Instagram post.
He listed the following
Behind-the-neck shoulder presses
This position forces the shoulders into extreme external rotation and puts unnecessary stress on the rotator cuff. Great way to irritate your joints… not a great way to build muscle.
Max Weight Deadlifts (With Poor Form)
The deadlift isn’t the enemy; bad mechanics are. Most people round their spine under load, and that’s where disc issues start. I swapped these for variations that keep my back safer, he mentioned.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Deep Knee Extensions on Machines
Loading the knee in extreme extension can add pressure to the joint and irritate the patellar tendon. Functional leg strength comes from movements that mirror real-life patterns.
Behind-the-Neck Lat Pulldowns
Just like the shoulder press variation, this angle puts the shoulder joint at risk. Most people don’t have the mobility for it, which means the joint, not the muscle, absorbs the stress.
Box Jumps for Max Height
Explosive power is great… but chasing height can lead to ankle sprains, knee irritation, or an awkward fall. I still train explosively, just more controlled and safer, he noted.
He also mentioned that while these exercises can be done safely by some people, with the right form, mobility, and coaching, his idea was to list “unnecessary risk and protecting long-term joint health, not fear-based training”.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that the above-mentioned exercises are “not entirely harmful, but definitely a higher risk when done incorrectly or without enough mobility. Most exercises aren’t ‘bad’ by design. The problem is poor form, overloading, or trying advanced movements without preparation. In clinical practice, many injuries come from these gaps rather than the exercises themselves.”
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According to Dr Zambare, these movements require significant shoulder mobility, especially external rotation. “Most gym-goers often lack that range, which puts the shoulder in a compromised position. Over time, this can irritate the rotator cuff or cause impingement. Safer front-loaded variations provide similar strength benefits without putting unnecessary stress on the joint,” he said.
While deadlifts are excellent when performed with proper mechanics, the issue arises when people chase maximum weight while sacrificing form. “Rounding the spine under load increases the risk of disc-related problems. Building strength gradually and keeping a neutral spine is far more sustainable than lifting heavy at any cost,” said Dr Zambare.
Are knee extensions on machines problematic?
Dr Zambare said that they’re not inherently unsafe, but deep or heavy knee extensions can raise stress on the knee joint, particularly the patellar tendon. “For many people, especially those with previous knee discomfort, functional, compound movements like squats or step-ups tend to be friendlier to the joints and translate better to real-life strength,” Dr Zambare said.
You should also use caution with box jumps. “Explosive training is valuable, but focusing on height often leads to poor landing mechanics. This increases the risk of ankle sprains, knee strain, or falls. Controlled plyometric drills that emphasise soft, stable landings are a smarter way to build power,” he explained.
What to note?
Prioritise form, control, and consistency over intensity. “Understand your body’s limitations, especially in mobility and stability, before attempting complex movements. A well-structured, safer routine not only prevents injuries but also results in better long-term outcomes.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.