Orthopaedic surgeon reveals 5 gym exercises he no longer does — and why

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ankur Singh listed five workouts he stopped doing after becoming a specialist. “Years of treating injuries change the way you look at certain exercises, and these 5 didn’t make the cut. Here are 5 workouts I STOPPED doing after becoming an orthopaedic surgeon,” he noted in an Instagram post.

He listed the following

Behind-the-neck shoulder presses

This position forces the shoulders into extreme external rotation and puts unnecessary stress on the rotator cuff. Great way to irritate your joints… not a great way to build muscle.

Max Weight Deadlifts (With Poor Form)

The deadlift isn’t the enemy; bad mechanics are. Most people round their spine under load, and that’s where disc issues start. I swapped these for variations that keep my back safer, he mentioned.