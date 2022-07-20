These are the workouts that Kriti Sanon loves to do; check them out

July 20, 2022 11:30:15 am
Kriti Sanon enjoys her workout sessions, and she shares them on social media from time to time, giving her followers a glimpse of exactly what it is that she does to get in shape and sustain that. If you are fan — or are generally curious about what her gym sessions look like — the Raabta actor’s workout video with her trainer Karan Sawhney will surely motivate you to sweat it out.
Sanon took to Instagram to share a video montage of all of the exercises that she loves to do, writing in the caption, “Exercises I love! (Maybe because I do them well)”
In the video, she begins with something called a ‘straight arm pullover’, for which she bends a bit to the front — keeping her torso in and pushing her hips out — and works the muscles on her arms by gently pulling the workout cable.
Next, Sanon demonstrates halo swings, which she does using a kettlebell. As the name suggests, it entails making an imaginary halo by swinging the arms around the head and shoulders, as is displayed by the Luka Chuppi actor.
She moves on to Russian twists, which also involves the kettlebell. In this one, you have to balance the weight of your body on your buttocks, while swinging the kettlebell from one side to another. The legs have to stay in the air for the entire duration.
Sanon also performs ‘single leg hamstring bridge’ and ‘bosu plank rainbows’. In the latter, she assumes the plank position while resting on the bosu ball, twisting her body and shifting her weight from leg to the other.
The single leg hamstring bridge entails making a bridge with the legs, wherein one leg is pointed straight up and the other is arched, allowing the person to thrust their pelvis upwards.
Sanon also wrote in the caption that she would be posting the exercises she hates soon.
