Feeling too lazy to work out alone? Try these fun exercises with a partner

Exercising all alone can get monotonous at times. So how about a partner to work out with? Exercising with a friend or family member prevents you from quitting by keeping you motivated while promoting healthy competition. It makes the whole process more fun. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently showed six exercises that you can do with a partner in case you are feeling too lazy to work out alone. Take a look at the exercises:

1. Squats

Face your partner and hold each other’s hands, so that they remain straight, and do squats. Make sure your back and elbows remain straight. Do 25 repetitions. On the 25th, both of you can hold the squat position for 20 counts.

2. Reverse lunge to kick

Stand next to your partner, each facing on either side. Hold your partner’s hand and use the outside leg to lunge and kick. Repeat this about 15 times, then change sides to do it with the other leg.

3. Lateral jumps with hover holds

One partner can be in the plank position. The other needs to stand on one side and hop and cross on to the other side of the partner in the plank hold. Do this about 10 times. Now switch places.

4. Criss-cross

Lie down facing each other. Raise your legs such that they are bent at the knees. Now hold your legs against that of your partner. Interlock your hands behind your head and rotate towards the knee, bent as you extend the other leg, and switch. Do about 10-15 rotations for each side.

5. Midas touch

Start in the plank position facing each other, with your hands directly under your shoulder. Keep your body in a straight line, from head to heel. In this position, touch one side of the partner’s shoulder with your hand, followed by the other side. Do 10 repetitions on each side.

6. Triceps dips

One partner sits on the floor with hands on the side and legs extended. The feet should be about hip-width apart with heels touching the ground. Keeping hands straight on each side, put pressure on them to lift the butt off the floor. The other partner stands in front in the same position by supporting the body on the knees of the partner on the floor. Both partners now do tricep dips together by lifting the body up and coming down to the starting position without lifting the legs. Do this 10-15 times.

Watch how to do the exercises as shown by Yasmin in an Instagram video:

Would you like to try any of these?

