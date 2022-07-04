Workout tips for men over 40

“One of the biggest myths is that you need to be in your 20s to achieve your dream body,” said Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness. But, “the truth is,” he continued, “that there is no such age bar. With the right plan, the right actions, and the right determination, you can achieve your dream body at any age.”

However, as you get older, your body changes the way it functions, so one needs to be careful when exercising. “As such, if you are over 40 and intend to hit the gym, here are five tips you must follow,” he suggested.

Lift with more reps

Looking at a 25-year-old lifting extremely heavy weights, you may want to do the same. But it may not be as easy for those over 40. “Risking an injury is simply not worth it. A good way to amp up the intensity and challenge yourself would be to increase your workout volume and do more reps,” he shared.

Focus on form to stay injury-free

Focus on your form, stay hydrated between sets, and push your body to its limits — but within reason. Hire a coach or a trainer who will understand your body’s current capabilities and guide you accordingly.

Maintain a variety in your training

One of the easiest ways to stay motivated is to keep your workouts interesting. Mix it up with sports, swimming, cardio, yoga, or different, innovative exercises. This will go a long way in maintaining your body’s flexibility and ensure you stay fitter for longer.

Supplements are your friends

With age, it’s imperative to keep your blood markers in check. Remember, supplements are your friends – so stock up on vitamins, minerals, omega 3s and proteins, all of which will be beneficial for you. These supplements will also help you with recovery, which will help you get in better workouts too. But, always consult your health coach first.

For someone over 40, it makes complete sense to spend at least 5-6 hours a week on exercise (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) For someone over 40, it makes complete sense to spend at least 5-6 hours a week on exercise (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Rest longer for better recovery

Take at least 1-2 days off each week. Its not advisable to put your body through the grind everyday and accumulating stress and fatigue. Give your body time to heal, recover, and watch it serve you for longer.

“And lastly, don’t forget to get at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night. Exercise keeps your body healthy and adds many more years to your life. It significantly reduces the risk of diseases and keeps your muscles and bones healthy and strong. For someone over 40, it makes complete sense to spend at least 5-6 hours a week on exercise. It also helps you look younger,” said Kakaiya.

