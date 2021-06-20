‘Workout nahi miss karne ka’: Radhika Madan does crunches in a pool

People are loving her unique way of exercising.

With the lockdown in place, celebrities have come up with innovative ways of working out. They clearly are not letting any hindrance get in the way. But seems like actor Radhika Madan has taken things several notches higher. The Angrezi Medium actor recently uploaded a video where she can be seen doing crunches in the pool. Yes, you read that right.

She wore a faded orange crop top and paired it with white shorts. Sharing it, she wrote, “Workout nahi miss karne ka!”

In case you are planning to do this–not in a pool but at home–here’s how you can go about it.

Method:

1. First, lie on your back and place both your feet on the floor. Keep some distance between them.

2. Bend your knees. Cross your arms across chest.

3. Inhale and contract your abs.

4. Follow this with lifting your upper body while exhaling.

5. Ensure your neck and head are relaxed.

6. Repeat this while taking note of the breathing detail.

Benefits

Crunches help in building muscles. It is also one of the most favoured form of exercises for those looking to get abs. It helps in strengthening the core.

In case you are starting out, you can keep in easy. And then graduate to three to four sets of 10 to 12 repetition.

