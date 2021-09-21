Fitness alert: How many hours should you workout in the gym?

Most people feel they need to spend hours in the gym to get the body they desire. However, that’s a myth that needs to be busted, says nutritionist Nancy Dehra.

According to her, “Forty minutes to one hour is an ideal time to workout.”

“Between the pressures of everyday life including family, job, work from home, sleep, one may find it difficult to find the time. But squeezing in even 40 minutes to an hour is a good way,” said the expert.

She also stressed how rest and recovery are important factors when it comes to “achieving aesthetic goals”.

“Four-five days of training combined with proper nutrition and protein intake can do wonders for your body,” said Dehra.

World Health Organization recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, five times a week, or 150 minutes.

While there is no harm in pushing one’s limits, one needs to be careful about overtraining.

“One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body,” said Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of SOHFIT.

Downtime is necessary too.

“Sometimes, just moving and enjoying the movement is good enough. Surely, you can have a session or two in a week where you go all out and enjoy that burn, but you can’t do that for 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Your body needs downtime, too,” he told indianexpress.com earlier.

