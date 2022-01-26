scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Breaking News

Why you shouldn’t skip warm-ups before workout

"It’s crucial to realise that some basics should be followed religiously, regardless of the kind of workout you do!" said fitness trainer Sumaya Dalmia

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 7:00:55 pm
jump rope, warm up routineCelebrity trainer Sumaya Dalmia suggests jump ropes as one of the warm up moves before a workout. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

A lot of us exercise to feel the adrenaline rush of doing complex workouts, trying out new forms, while some others do to keep ourselves active and also achieve fitness targets.

ALSO READ |Milind Soman on exercising for just 15-20 minutes daily: ‘Being fit is easy if you know your goal’

As such, mixing up exercises is good for the mind and body, say experts, to not hit a plateau or get bored of your workouts. But there’s one aspect that should remain constant — a good warm up. A lot of people are guilty of jumping right into their workouts without mobilising and warming up their muscles, risking injuries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumaya Dalmia (@sumayadalmia) 

Sumaya Dalmia, celebrity trainer and founder of Sumaya Fitness, stressed on the importance of a good warm up before every workout in her latest Instagram post, asking “Do you skip warm ups and get straight into your workout?”.

“Your treadmill is not your only warm up — you can do mobility drills, dynamic stretches or even a short circuit of equipment free cardio like shown above”, referring to the video she shared of a few basic but effective warm up moves that she herself practices. She starts with a jog on the treadmill, followed by skipping ropes, quick jogs, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and side shuffle.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Fitness goals: Are you working out or are you overworked?

Dalmia further noted why warm ups are important and should be a crucial part of every workout:

  • A warm up can prevent injury by making sure your body is ready for movement.
  • Warmed up muscles increase blood flow and warm up the joints, making them ready for sudden movement.
  • A good warm up will increase the range of motion of your joints.
  • It will activate your quick responses and improve your proprioception to movement.

“It’s crucial to realise that some basics should be followed religiously, regardless of the kind of workout you do!” she concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

republic day 2022
Republic Day 2022: Here’s how your favourite celebs are celebrating the day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement