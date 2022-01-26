Why you shouldn’t skip warm-ups before workout

A lot of us exercise to feel the adrenaline rush of doing complex workouts, trying out new forms, while some others do to keep ourselves active and also achieve fitness targets.

As such, mixing up exercises is good for the mind and body, say experts, to not hit a plateau or get bored of your workouts. But there’s one aspect that should remain constant — a good warm up. A lot of people are guilty of jumping right into their workouts without mobilising and warming up their muscles, risking injuries.

Sumaya Dalmia, celebrity trainer and founder of Sumaya Fitness, stressed on the importance of a good warm up before every workout in her latest Instagram post, asking “Do you skip warm ups and get straight into your workout?”.

“Your treadmill is not your only warm up — you can do mobility drills, dynamic stretches or even a short circuit of equipment free cardio like shown above”, referring to the video she shared of a few basic but effective warm up moves that she herself practices. She starts with a jog on the treadmill, followed by skipping ropes, quick jogs, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and side shuffle.

Dalmia further noted why warm ups are important and should be a crucial part of every workout:

A warm up can prevent injury by making sure your body is ready for movement.

Warmed up muscles increase blood flow and warm up the joints, making them ready for sudden movement.

A good warm up will increase the range of motion of your joints .

. It will activate your quick responses and improve your proprioception to movement.

“It’s crucial to realise that some basics should be followed religiously, regardless of the kind of workout you do!” she concluded.

