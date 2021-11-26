Exercise during periods: Know the dos and don’ts

Many women experience pre-menstrual syndrome and pain before and during their period cycle. As such, they are left confused about whether they should work out during menstruation or simply skip it.

If you also wonder about the same every month, here’s nutritionist Nancy Dehra answering all your questions.

“The answer changes from one person to another. Severity of PMS, menstrual discharge, and pain threshold are some factors which will play an important role in deciding the right choice for you,” she said on Instagram.

What determines whether you should exercise or not?

“If you are someone who gets mild to no pain during your periods, you can still workout by slightly adjusting the intensity. Due to high levels of progesterone before periods, you may take longer to recover,” she mentioned.

If you get major PMS, workouts must be the last thing on your mind. “But women getting major PMS symptoms can benefit with lighter activity, yoga and stretching as it helps in reducing their symptoms and promotes blood flow,” said Dehra.

What kind of workout is ideal?

Exercise is not limited to HIIT, heavy lifting and running alone. “Choose lighter activities during periods to keep up with your routine,” she suggested, adding that swimming, cycling and light walking can improve your mood and energy levels during periods.

However, it is important to listen to your body. “If you wish to take complete rest in the initial days, it is completely fine. Understand your body’s signals and include activity accordingly,” she shared.

As per Dehra, research shows that women who work out regularly are more attuned to their body and can easily predict upcoming periods. Exercise is also shown to reduce PMS and tackle period pains better.

