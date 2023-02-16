Morning vs evening: When is a better time to work out?

Whether you like to go to the gym, for a run, or prefer working out at home, there’s no denying the fact that exercise plays an integral part of healthy living. But owing to hectic work scheduled, and often laziness and a sedentary lifestyle, many of us skip workouts — which can prove to be harmful for health in the long run. But, while we know that exercise and staying fit and active is important, is there also a right time to get your body moving?

To seek an answer to this often-asked question, we reached out to Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, who said it is all about prioritising ones personal preference and schedule, as both morning and evening workouts have their specific advantages. According to her, the advantages include:

Morning work outs:



*Consistency: Multiple research studies show that exercising in the morning time has more benefits as it helps to maintain consistency.

*Circadian rhythm: If you exercise regularly in the morning, your body will automatically begin to become more active in the daytime and will feel tired by the end of the day, thus maintaining the circadian cycle.

*Sleep quality: Morning exercise helps in boosting sleep which, in turn, helps in gaining muscle faster.

*Fat loss: Exercising on an empty stomach in a fasted state helps to burn more fat than when in a fed state. This happens because the body uses the fat stores to get fuel for exercise in the morning. However, after a meal, the body uses that food as an energy source.

*Mood elevation and productivity: Endorphins or ‘happy hormones’ released post-workout in the morning keep the mood elevated throughout the day and make the day more productive by improving focus, alertness, energy and decision making.

“But, a negative aspect of a morning workout is struggling from hunger related fatigue in the middle of the workout, especially if you had a light meal the previous night. Also, the core temperature of the body is lower in the morning, so warming up takes longer. Most importantly, many people don’t feel like their energy levels are at their peak in the morning,” she added.

Night work outs:



*Exercise quality: For most people, endurance, muscle strength, flexibility and power output are better in the second half of the day. The body is also more warmer at this time.

*The body naturally produces more testosterone during evening workouts, which is needed for muscle building in both men and women.

*Sleep quality: The stress of the entire day sweeps away by the endorphins released during an evening workout and aids in deeper sleep.

“Hence, the best time to exercise is whenever you can. Weight loss or muscle gain — whatever your aim is, results come with consistency, not timing. No matter what time we choose one thing is certain — that physical activity helps the body immensely,” Garima explained.

Agreeding, Anavi Someshwar, a fitness expert, told indianexpress.com, “There’s no best time to workout. As long as you clock in a minimum of 30-40 mins 3-4 times a week, you will be good. Workout when you can, regardless of the time. Just get the movement in.”

