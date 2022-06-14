Why you need to exercise for 40 minutes every day

The importance of physical fitness and an active lifestyle cannot be stressed enough. Doctors and experts have always maintained that whether it comes to weight loss or overall health, exercising every day should be a part of the routine so as to achieve goals.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Do you exercise? If yes, for how long? Merely spreading the yoga mat for 10 minutes or picking up a skipping rope for 15 minutes every day may not give you the desired health and fitness results.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, a minimum of 40 minutes of physical activity is essential every day. She explains it in an Instagram video, stating that in the first 20 minutes, the body is “just warming up”.

“It is only after the first 20 minutes that the body begins to burn fat,” she explains.

According to the expert, the next time you say that you have worked out for 30 minutes and are “done for the day”, remember to work out “for at least 40 minutes every day at a stretch to burn the fat“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

This is especially important for people who are looking to get fit and lose weight. Keep in mind that while exercising is important, it is also essential that you sustain it by sleeping on time every day and clocking in at least 7-8 hours of snooze time.

ALSO READ | Nutritionist shares why women over 40 gain weight, and what they can do to stay fit

In addition to that, it is also essential that you eat clean and include foods in your diet that are rich in all essential nutrients.

What do you think of these tips?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!