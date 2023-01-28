scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Women, here are five tips to keep in mind when lifting weights, according to an expert

The age-old myth that women shouldn't lift weights is thankfully long gone, says Sonali Swami international athlete, fitness and wellness coach

According to a 2022 study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who do muscle-strengthening workouts are less likely to die prematurelyAccording to a study, people who do muscle-strengthening workouts are less likely to die prematurely.

Weight training is right for everyone regardless of your goal, yes that’s what international athlete, fitness and wellness coach Sonali Swami claims. The definition of weight training is simple – it is basically any workout that will improve muscle strength by working against resistance. Sonali believes that everyone should do some form of resistance or strength training. According to a 2022-study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who do muscle-strengthening workouts are less likely to die prematurely than those who don’t, adding to previous evidence that strength training has long-term health benefits, Harvard University reported on its website.

Sonali Swami Fitness The most important thing is to ensure that you are lifting with good form, says Sonali Swami

Although the age-old myth that women shouldn’t lift weights is thankfully long gone, some women still don’t make weight training part of their routine. Sonali is here to bust some myths and share some tips for women who want to start their weight lifting journey.

It is right for everyone
“Whatever your goal may be, the answer is always weight lifting. Yes, you heard me right! If your goal is to lose weight, then you should still focus on lifting weights heavy enough for muscle gain, and on weights heavy enough to build strength,” she tells us. By increasing your lean muscle mass percentage, you will increase your body’s fat burning capabilities, according to her.

So you want to get “toned”?
“I hear this all the time: I want a toned body. Well, believe it or not, there is no such thing as ‘toning’. You can either build muscle or lose fat. That is all,” she explains. And the way to amp up, according to Sonali, is to drop your body fat percentage while building muscle. This also can be achieved through weight training.

All about the right form
“My motto is ‘form over weights’. The most important thing is to ensure that you are lifting with good form,” she adds. To get the most out of your routine, you must start easy and focus on simple exercises that offer maximum muscle engagement. If you focus on your form, then even simple exercises will generate results, says the expert.

 

Plan your workout
“Always have a plan” she claims, adding, “Many women go into a gym without a plan and do random workouts. They always settle for the least intimidating ones but 90% of the time these are not very productive,” So take help from your trainer and plan your workout according to your needs.

Rest and recover
“Remember! More is not always better,” Sonali says. You don’t have to workout every day to reach your health goals. Take time off to rest and recover. Focus on your nutrition, sleep, and stress management. Together, these things help your body repair itself. “So if you really want to get the most out of your training session and get more efficient, give yourself the TLC it deserves,” Sonali concludes.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 11:25 IST
