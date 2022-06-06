scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Nutritionist shares why women over 40 gain weight, and what they can do to stay fit

To know how to keep fit after forty, read these recommendations by nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 6:20:36 pm
sedentary lifestyle, women diet plan, women in 30s, women in 40s, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, diet plan tips, how to lose weight if I am a woman, mindful eating, mindful meditation, fitness, bone health, lifestyle changes,Mindful eating and regular exercise can help a great deal. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Age may just be a number, but it cannot be denied that the body experiences many changes as one becomes older. As such, turning 40 can affect people’s lives in more ways than one, especially for women. While regular exercise remains the key, it becomes equally important to make certain dietary tweaks as well.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee took to Instagram to share how women can stay fit after turning 40.

“Everything changes after forty. Your metabolism slows down. Your sugar cravings increase. You begin feeling less energetic,” she said.

Why does it happen?

women fitness Eating a healthy diet is essential along with regular physical activities (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One of the main reasons why women over 40 gain weight is that their metabolism slows down, stressed Mukherjee. “They simply don’t burn calories as efficiently as they did a few years ago. Even women who exercise experience weight gain around their abdominal region,” she mentioned.

– The BMR (Basal Metabolic rate) drops by six per cent per decade of life.
– Menopausal women develop subclinical hypothyroidism which makes it more difficult for them to lose weight post-forty.

What can help?

“By exercising for just 30 minutes a day and eating for maximum health and vitality, we can not only build strength, shed extra pounds, improve flexibility and balance, but also look years younger, even after 40,” she added.

Here’s what to do as part of your lifestyle

*Snack on nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds
*Increase protein intake
*Exercise more
*Add fibre to your diet in the form of sabja or chia seeds, or isabgol, once or twice a day
*Take specific supplements based on your deficiencies
*When eating out, avoid grains
*At home, consume whole grains, whole dals, fresh fruits, and fresh vegetables
*Sleep for at least eight hours daily
*Be mindful of your diet

