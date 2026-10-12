Woman weighing 111 kg loses 45 kg in 1 year, shares glimpses of transformation

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A woman who once weighed 111 kg shared an Instagram post about her 45 kg transformation. “1st September 2025, I was 111 kgs. 1 year later, I’m at 66 kg,” Ekta Bindal shared.
While she didn’t reveal what helped her, she shared a glimpse of her gym workout.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Losing 45 kg in a year is certainly a substantial change, but whether it is safe depends on how the weight was lost, the person’s starting health, nutritional intake and medical supervision. “For someone who started at 111 kg, the rate of loss may be different in the initial months compared with later stages. Rapid weight loss should not be the goal by itself. The priority should be losing excess fat while preserving muscle, maintaining adequate nutrition and avoiding deficiencies,” Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist, Healthyz told indianexpress.com.
Does someone need to drastically cut carbohydrates, fats or entire food groups to achieve this kind of result?
Not necessarily, clarified Shaikh. “Eliminating a food group can make a diet difficult to sustain and may leave nutritional gaps. A more practical approach is to build meals around adequate protein, vegetables, whole grains or other suitable carbohydrate sources, healthy fats and sufficient fluids. Portion control and overall calorie intake matter, but the diet should still be nutritionally complete,” said Shaikh.
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What is often overlooked after losing a lot of weight?
Maintaining the new weight can be harder than losing it, stressed Shaikh. “After a major transformation, appetite, eating patterns and energy requirements can change. The person should gradually move from a ‘weight-loss diet’ to a sustainable eating pattern rather than returning to previous habits. Strength training, adequate protein and regular physical activity are particularly important for protecting muscle,” said Shaikh.
A dramatic transformation can be motivating, but it should not become a benchmark for everyone. “There is no universal number of kgs that a person should lose in a year. A medically appropriate target should consider the individual’s starting weight, health, lifestyle and nutritional needs. Sustainable progress, rather than the fastest possible weight loss, is what ultimately matters,” said Shaikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.