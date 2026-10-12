Woman weighing 111 kg loses 45 kg in 1 year, shares glimpses of transformation

A woman who once weighed 111 kg shared an Instagram post about her 45 kg transformation. “1st September 2025, I was 111 kgs. 1 year later, I’m at 66 kg,” Ekta Bindal shared.

While she didn’t reveal what helped her, she shared a glimpse of her gym workout.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Losing 45 kg in a year is certainly a substantial change, but whether it is safe depends on how the weight was lost, the person’s starting health, nutritional intake and medical supervision. “For someone who started at 111 kg, the rate of loss may be different in the initial months compared with later stages. Rapid weight loss should not be the goal by itself. The priority should be losing excess fat while preserving muscle, maintaining adequate nutrition and avoiding deficiencies,” Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist, Healthyz told indianexpress.com.