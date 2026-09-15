Woman manifests 30-pound weight loss on birthday, reveals results one year later

Dhruvi Patel, an Instagrammer, recently shared her one-year-apart transformation photos on her birthday. “A year ago, I said it out loud: ‘By my next birthday, I’ll be 30 pounds down.’ At the time, it was just a promise I was making to myself. What no one saw were the days I wanted to quit, the moments I felt stuck, the times progress felt way too slow, and all the small choices I had to keep making even when motivation wasn’t there. One year later, I didn’t just lose the weight. I gained discipline, confidence, strength, and a version of myself I’m genuinely proud of,” she noted in a post.

This transformation is so much more than a number on the scale. It’s proof that keeping promises to yourself can change you in ways you never expected, she continued, adding, “Happy birthday to the girl who finally became the person she said she would”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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30 pounds, or a little over 13 kg, is no mean feat. In fact, structured weight loss also helps your bone health. Dr Priyank Patel, orthopaedic spine surgeon at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said weight loss can make a meaningful difference in how our joints function. “The knees, hips, ankles and lower back carry much of our body weight, so even a modest reduction can ease the mechanical load on them. People often notice that everyday activities such as climbing stairs, walking or standing become easier. However, the goal should not simply be a lower number on the weighing scale; maintaining muscle strength and mobility is equally important,” said Dr Patel.

Weight loss should not be viewed as a substitute for medical treatment when there is an underlying joint or spine problem. However, a combination of appropriate exercise, strengthening, nutrition and medical guidance generally gives better results than focusing on weight alone, he said.

How does it help your joints? (Photo: Freepik) How does it help your joints? (Photo: Freepik)

Why is strength important during weight loss?

Rapid weight loss without adequate protein intake and resistance exercise can also lead to muscle loss. From an orthopaedic perspective, we want to avoid that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruvi Patel (@just.thegirlnext.door)

“Strong muscles provide support and stability to the joints and help with balance and movement. A sustainable weight-loss programme should therefore include some form of strength training, along with activities suited to the person’s age, fitness level and existing joint condition,” said Dr Patel.

What to note?

According to Dr Patel, regular movement, strength training, adequate nutrition and a healthy body weight all contribute to long-term joint health. “And progress does not have to be dramatic to matter. Consistency over months and years is often more valuable for the bones, muscles and joints than short bursts of extreme dieting or exercise,” said Dr Patel.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.