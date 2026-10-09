Woman lost 45 kg; her old jeans now look twice her size

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A woman who recently lost an impressive 45 kg shared a glimpse of her old jeans, offering a striking visual of how dramatically her body size changed during her weight-loss journey—the pair now appear nearly twice her size. “Truly my biggest achievement yet. If you’re on a weight loss journey, don’t give up. I promise you, it’s WORTH it,” content creator Saakshi Singh posted on her Instagram.
Images like an old pair of jeans can make weight loss look almost instant, but losing 45 kg is a major physiological change that generally requires sustained lifestyle changes over a significant period, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said. “The number on the scale is only one part of the transformation. Significant weight loss can reduce not only body fat but also muscle mass, water, and other lean tissue, depending on how the diet and exercise programme are structured. This is why preserving muscle should be an important goal during significant weight loss, rather than focusing solely on making the scale move down,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Adequate protein intake, resistance training and a well-planned calorie deficit can help support muscle retention. “Strength training becomes particularly important because losing weight without maintaining muscle can affect strength, metabolic health and physical function,” said Goyal.
Goyal noted that the appropriate amount of weight loss depends on an individual’s starting weight, height, body composition, medical history, age and nutritional status. “Someone may achieve substantial health improvements with much less weight loss,” said Goyal.
The old-jeans comparison is motivating because it makes an invisible process visible. “However, sustainable weight loss is not about fitting into a particular size as quickly as possible. It is about improving health markers, physical fitness, eating habits and body composition while maintaining adequate nutrition,” said Goyal.
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And when someone has lost a very large amount of weight, medical and nutritional supervision can be particularly important to monitor muscle mass, nutrient status, hormonal health and other changes. “Ultimately, the most meaningful transformation isn’t just the difference between the old jeans and the new ones. It’s whether the person can maintain the healthier lifestyle and body weight without extreme restriction,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.