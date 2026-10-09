Woman lost 45 kg; her old jeans now look twice her size

A woman who recently lost an impressive 45 kg shared a glimpse of her old jeans, offering a striking visual of how dramatically her body size changed during her weight-loss journey—the pair now appear nearly twice her size. “Truly my biggest achievement yet. If you’re on a weight loss journey, don’t give up. I promise you, it’s WORTH it,” content creator Saakshi Singh posted on her Instagram.

Images like an old pair of jeans can make weight loss look almost instant, but losing 45 kg is a major physiological change that generally requires sustained lifestyle changes over a significant period, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said. “The number on the scale is only one part of the transformation. Significant weight loss can reduce not only body fat but also muscle mass, water, and other lean tissue, depending on how the diet and exercise programme are structured. This is why preserving muscle should be an important goal during significant weight loss, rather than focusing solely on making the scale move down,” said Goyal.