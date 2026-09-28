Woman wears same T-shirt after 7 years, shows 65-kg weight-loss transformation: ‘Baby Nonu…’

A woman’s transformation after losing 65 kg over seven years is setting major fitness goals. Sporting the same T-shirt from a 2019 beachside picture again, digital creator Simran Poonia took to Instagram to write, “Life got so busy that I almost forgot that I have achieved something I always wanted. How could I forget the fact that I lost 65 kgs? Baby Nonu would be so proud because wth”.

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said lasting change doesn’t have to happen quickly. “A seven-year timeline may not sound as dramatic as a 30-day or three-month transformation, but clinically, it highlights something important. Sustainable weight management is often a long-term process, with periods of progress, plateaus, setbacks and changes in lifestyle along the way,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.