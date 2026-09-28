Woman wears same T-shirt after 7 years, shows 65-kg weight-loss transformation: ‘Baby Nonu…’

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A woman’s transformation after losing 65 kg over seven years is setting major fitness goals. Sporting the same T-shirt from a 2019 beachside picture again, digital creator Simran Poonia took to Instagram to write, “Life got so busy that I almost forgot that I have achieved something I always wanted. How could I forget the fact that I lost 65 kgs? Baby Nonu would be so proud because wth”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said lasting change doesn’t have to happen quickly. “A seven-year timeline may not sound as dramatic as a 30-day or three-month transformation, but clinically, it highlights something important. Sustainable weight management is often a long-term process, with periods of progress, plateaus, setbacks and changes in lifestyle along the way,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
When someone has a substantial amount of weight to lose, the focus should ideally be on more than simply moving the scale. “A structured calorie deficit can reduce body fat, while adequate protein and resistance training can help preserve lean muscle. Regular physical activity also improves cardiovascular fitness and functional capacity, even when weight loss temporarily stalls,” said Goyal.
The slower pace of this transformation is particularly interesting because weight loss is rarely linear. “As body weight decreases, energy requirements change, and the rate of weight loss can naturally slow. Holidays, illness, stress, changes in work or family circumstances and periods of reduced motivation can all affect progress. None of these necessarily means that the entire journey has failed,” said Goyal.
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There is also a psychological advantage to thinking long-term. “Someone who spends years developing healthier eating and activity habits is potentially building a lifestyle that can continue after reaching a lower body weight. This is very different from following an extreme diet for a few weeks and then returning to previous habits,” said Goyal.
A 65-kg reduction is substantial, but the number itself shouldn’t become a target for others. “The appropriate amount of weight loss varies according to a person’s starting weight, height, body composition, medical history and individual health goals,” said Goyal.
Small improvements, repeated consistently, can eventually create a large change.
‘Weight loss’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.