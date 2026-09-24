Woman loses 56 kg in 1.5 years, shifts focus to muscle gain and strength

A middle-aged woman recently documented her fitness journey of losing 56 kgs in about 1.5 years. On a reel showing her transformation, Anureet Kaur commented on a user’s question about her weight loss and detailed, “It took me 1.5 years. I started in January 2024 and lost a total of 56 kg. Since then (2025), I have shifted my focus to muscle gain and strength.”

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal called it a “powerful” story, noting that it is not just the number on the scale, but that she didn’t just get lighter—she got stronger. “In a world where most people still equate weight loss with eating less, skipping meals, or chasing crash diets, this story proves that the real goal should be fat loss with muscle preservation and strength gain,” said Goyal.