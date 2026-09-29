Woman loses 43 kg in 8 months: What experts say about losing 10 kg in a month

Dubai-based weight-loss coach Aymen AL Othmani revealed on Instagram that a woman lost 43 kg in 8 months. The transformation is particularly striking because she lost around 10 kg in the first month. While the numbers have understandably caught attention on social media, they also raise an important question: Is losing 10 kg in one month really possible, and is it safe?

“The short answer is yes. A 10-kg drop on the weighing scale in the first month is possible for some people, particularly when they begin at a high body weight, but it does not necessarily mean that all 10 kg was body fat,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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During the initial weeks of a major dietary change, the body can lose a substantial amount of water weight and glycogen. “Glycogen, the stored form of carbohydrate in the body, is stored along with water. When calorie intake and carbohydrate intake are significantly reduced, glycogen stores can decrease, leading to a rapid fall in body weight. Changes in salt intake and food volume can also contribute to a dramatic reduction on the scale during the first few weeks,” said Goyal.

The woman’s overall reported loss of 43 kg over eight months, however, highlights how weight-loss rates can vary significantly depending on the person’s starting weight, body composition, medical condition, diet, physical activity and level of professional supervision. “Someone beginning at a substantially higher weight may experience faster initial weight loss than someone who has only a small amount of weight to lose,” said Goyal.

How much is too much? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How much is too much? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From a clinical nutrition perspective, the concern with very rapid weight loss is not simply the number on the weighing scale. “Losing weight too aggressively can increase the risk of muscle loss, nutritional inadequacy, fatigue and difficulty maintaining the results. This is why a good weight-loss programme should ideally focus on preserving muscle through adequate protein intake and appropriate resistance training, while ensuring that the calorie deficit is not unnecessarily extreme,” said Goyal.

Another important point is that weight loss is rarely linear. “The first month may show a dramatic reduction, followed by slower progress or plateaus. This is completely normal. As body weight decreases, the body’s energy requirements also change, and continued weight loss may become slower,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen AL Othmani | Weight Loss Coach (@aymen.al_othmani)

The transformation shared by the coach can certainly be inspiring, but it should not become a benchmark for everyone. “Trying to replicate someone else’s 10-kg first-month result can lead people towards crash diets and unhealthy restriction. The safest and most sustainable pace depends on the individual,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.