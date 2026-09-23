Woman who lost 33 kg shares the incline-walking routine that helped her

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As someone who lost 33 kgs, starting at 95 kgs, wellness professional Shraddha shared what helped her on her journey. “High incline, low speed on the treadmill, and you will see the changes. I did that and lost 33 kgs,” she shared in an Instagram post calling it her “weight loss secret,” along with a good diet.
Clear plan: 30-minute duration
Easy: 5 incline, speed 3
Intermediate: 10 incline, speed 3.3
Advanced: 15 incline, speed 3.5
To verify, we reached out to an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said incline walking can be an effective, relatively low-impact way to increase the intensity of a treadmill workout without having to run. “For beginners, the priority should be building consistency rather than immediately choosing a steep incline. Start with a comfortable walking pace and a mild incline, allowing the muscles and joints to adapt gradually. If there is no pain, the duration or incline can then be increased progressively,” said Dr Patel.
Progression should be based on fitness, body weight, age, and existing joint health, not a fixed treadmill setting. Dr Patel noted that a beginner can start with a low incline for short periods and gradually build endurance. “An intermediate walker can alternate between flat and inclined sections, while a more conditioned person may use steeper inclines or longer intervals. There is no requirement to reach a very high incline to get health benefits,” said Dr Patel.
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Yes, affirmed Dr Patel, describing that increasing the incline changes the load placed on the lower-limb muscles and joints. “It can particularly challenge the calves, quadriceps and gluteal muscles. For someone with knee arthritis, previous knee injury, hip problems or significant obesity, suddenly increasing the incline may aggravate symptoms. The answer is not necessarily to avoid incline walking, but to introduce it gradually and choose an intensity that the joints tolerate comfortably.”
According to Dr Patel, holding the side rails throughout the workout, leaning excessively forward, taking very long strides and increasing speed and incline simultaneously are common mistakes. “Maintain an upright posture, take controlled steps and avoid chasing numbers at the expense of technique. Support from the rails should not become a substitute for balance or proper walking mechanics.”
A substantial weight loss should not be attributed to one exercise without knowing the person’s overall diet, activity levels, sleep, medical history and duration of the programme. “Incline walking can contribute meaningfully by increasing energy expenditure and improving cardiovascular fitness, but sustainable weight loss generally comes from a broader lifestyle approach,” said Dr Patel.
Muscle fatigue is expected, but sharp or persistent pain in the knee, hip, ankle or lower back is not something to push through. Anyone with significant joint disease or a previous orthopedic injury should consider getting individual exercise guidance before beginning high-incline training.