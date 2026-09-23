Woman who lost 33 kg shares the incline-walking routine that helped her

As someone who lost 33 kgs, starting at 95 kgs, wellness professional Shraddha shared what helped her on her journey. “High incline, low speed on the treadmill, and you will see the changes. I did that and lost 33 kgs,” she shared in an Instagram post calling it her “weight loss secret,” along with a good diet.

Clear plan: 30-minute duration

Easy: 5 incline, speed 3

Intermediate: 10 incline, speed 3.3

Advanced: 15 incline, speed 3.5

To verify, we reached out to an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.