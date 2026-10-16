Woman loses 26 kg in 5 years, shares her ‘transformation journey’

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The mother of a toddler took to social media to share her weight-loss transformation, going from 73 kg to 47 kg over five years. “My transformation journey,” Becky captioned the post.
The most interesting part of the story is not simply the 26-kg difference. It is the time taken to achieve it, reflected consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Losing 26 kg over five years works out to an average of roughly 5 kg per year, although real-life weight loss is rarely linear. There can be periods of progress, plateaus, weight regain and adjustments along the way. That is very different from the rapid transformations often showcased on social media,” said Goyal.
From a nutrition perspective, a longer timeline can allow someone to focus on building habits rather than relying on severe restriction.
“Sustainable weight management generally involves creating an appropriate calorie deficit while maintaining adequate protein, fibre, micronutrients and overall nutritional quality,” Goyal shared.
For a mother balancing family responsibilities, work and everyday life, this distinction can be particularly important. “A diet that is so restrictive that it cannot coexist with normal family meals or social occasions may be difficult to maintain. A more flexible approach can allow healthy eating to become part of daily life rather than a temporary phase,” said Goyal.
Another important consideration during substantial weight loss is muscle preservation. “The goal should not simply be to make the number on the weighing scale smaller. Resistance training, adequate protein and appropriate energy intake can help preserve lean mass while body fat is reduced,” said Goyal.
At the same time, 47 kg is not automatically a healthy target for every woman. “Whether that weight is appropriate depends on height, age, body composition and individual health status. Transformation stories should therefore inspire healthy habits rather than encourage people to copy someone else’s final number,” said Goyal.
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Five years also demonstrates something that quick-fix programmes often overlook. Progress doesn’t have to be dramatic every month to be meaningful over several years. “Small, sustainable changes can accumulate into a substantial transformation when they are maintained. And perhaps that is the most valuable message from this journey. The transformation wasn’t built in 30 days or 90 days. It unfolded over a period long enough for lifestyle changes to become habits,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.