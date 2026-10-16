Woman loses 26 kg in 5 years, shares her ‘transformation journey’

The mother of a toddler took to social media to share her weight-loss transformation, going from 73 kg to 47 kg over five years. “My transformation journey,” Becky captioned the post.

The most interesting part of the story is not simply the 26-kg difference. It is the time taken to achieve it, reflected consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Losing 26 kg over five years works out to an average of roughly 5 kg per year, although real-life weight loss is rarely linear. There can be periods of progress, plateaus, weight regain and adjustments along the way. That is very different from the rapid transformations often showcased on social media,” said Goyal.