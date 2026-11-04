Woman loses 20 kilos, shares before and after photo: ‘Mental weight was much heavier’

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A woman who lost 20 kgs shared how it impacted her confidence. “20kg down, but the mental weight lost was much heavier. At 55kg, I realised I can achieve anything I put my mind to. The gym didn’t just change my size; it changed my entire identity,” said Rashmi Chauhan in a post on Instagram alongside her before and after photo.
Losing 20 kg can bring visible changes in body composition, but for many people, the most significant transformation happens mentally, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. Her message highlights an important aspect of weight management: physical progress and psychological growth can go hand in hand. “Establishing a regular exercise routine requires commitment, patience and the ability to keep going even when results are slower than expected. Over time, these experiences can help people develop a stronger sense of self-efficacy, or the belief that they can achieve goals through their own efforts,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
From a physiological perspective, regular gym training can support fat loss, improve cardiovascular fitness and help preserve or build muscle. Resistance training is particularly valuable because it helps maintain lean body mass during weight loss, while improvements in strength can make everyday activities easier. When combined with balanced nutrition, adequate protein and sufficient recovery, exercise can contribute to better body composition and overall health,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
The psychological benefits of exercise are also worth recognising. “Physical activity can improve mood, reduce perceived stress and provide a sense of accomplishment. Setting realistic goals and gradually seeing improvements in strength, stamina or exercise technique can reinforce motivation. However, these benefits do not mean that a person must lose weight to experience them. People of different body sizes can gain meaningful physical and mental health benefits from regular movement,” said Goyal.
It is equally important to approach significant weight loss with a focus on health rather than appearance alone. “The number of kilograms lost does not tell us how much fat or muscle was lost, and an individual’s healthy weight depends on several factors, including height, medical history and body composition. A sustainable approach should prioritise adequate nutrition, gradual progress and habits that can be maintained over time,” said Goyal.
The idea that the gym can change an entire identity also deserves a broader interpretation. “Fitness can become a way to build discipline and confidence, but self-worth should never depend on maintaining a particular body shape or reaching a specific number on the scale,” shared Goyal.
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Goyal noted that the best fitness journey helps people feel healthier and more capable while building habits that support their well-being for years to come.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.