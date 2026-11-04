Woman loses 20 kilos, shares before and after photo: ‘Mental weight was much heavier’

A woman who lost 20 kgs shared how it impacted her confidence. “20kg down, but the mental weight lost was much heavier. At 55kg, I realised I can achieve anything I put my mind to. The gym didn’t just change my size; it changed my entire identity,” said Rashmi Chauhan in a post on Instagram alongside her before and after photo.

Losing 20 kg can bring visible changes in body composition, but for many people, the most significant transformation happens mentally, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. Her message highlights an important aspect of weight management: physical progress and psychological growth can go hand in hand. “Establishing a regular exercise routine requires commitment, patience and the ability to keep going even when results are slower than expected. Over time, these experiences can help people develop a stronger sense of self-efficacy, or the belief that they can achieve goals through their own efforts,” said Goyal.