Woman goes from 125 to 97 kg, shares what helped her lose weight: ‘My goal is 75’

A middle-aged woman recently shared her journey of losing 28 kgs. “In January 2026, I was 125 kgs and today, I am at 97 kgs. I started the journey because I wanted to feel good. I was getting breathless. My body was slowly holding me back from the life I wanted to live. What made it sustainable was consistency and patience. Plain, old, boring stuff. I have cried over not being able to eat pizza, cheesecake, or vada pav. There is no magic shortcut. I am not done yet. My goal is 75 kgs,” said Meenal V Patil in a post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Her story is particularly relatable because she doesn’t present weight loss as something that happens overnight, as consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal notes. “Losing 28 kg is a significant achievement, but it represents repeated efforts over time rather than one perfect diet or workout. As she highlights, consistency matters more than being perfect every single day,” said Goyal.

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There will inevitably be days when someone cannot follow their routine exactly, occasions when the weighing scale does not move, and periods when motivation feels low. “This is where patience becomes essential. Weight loss is rarely linear. Body weight can fluctuate because of changes in hydration, food intake, hormonal factors and other normal physiological reasons. Looking only at daily changes on the scale can therefore become discouraging,” said Goyal.

Consistency pays (Photo: Freepik) Consistency pays (Photo: Freepik)

For someone starting at a higher body weight, even gradual progress can make a meaningful difference to overall health and physical fitness.

However, the focus should not simply be on reaching the final number of 75 kg as quickly as possible. The journey toward that goal should ideally include sustainable habits she can maintain even after reaching her target, Goyal said.

From a nutrition perspective, Goyal told indianexpress.com that significant weight loss is best approached with an individualised calorie deficit, adequate protein, fibre-rich foods, and a balanced diet, rather than extreme restrictions. “Regular physical activity and, where appropriate, resistance training can also help improve fitness and support the preservation of muscle during weight loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Meenal | Pune Content Creator (@meenalvpatil)

Her journey also highlights an important mindset shift: you don’t need to wait until you reach your goal weight to celebrate progress. Going from 125 kg to 97 kg is already a substantial change. “Every stage of improved fitness, strength, mobility and healthier habits matters,” shared Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.