Woman loses 13 kg after completing 75 Hard challenge; what daily workouts do to your joints

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At a time when many people struggle to stay consistent, digital creator Yashmine Kaur recently shared a glimpse of completing the 75 Hard challenge. Sharing glimpses of her diet and fitness journey, she wrote, “Day 75/75 Hard Challenge. Fat to Fit Journey. Forever grateful for the support I got. This was one of the reasons I never stopped showing up”.
She also shared that she started at 75 kgs and lost more than 13 kgs, down to 62.5 kgs.
For context, 75 Hard consists of a structured discipline program for 75 days that includes strict daily rules like indoor and outdoor workouts, hydration, reading, and diet adherence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Mrinal Prakash, consultant orthopaedics (joint replacement and sports injury specialist) at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a structured fitness routine can improve muscle strength, mobility, endurance, and overall physical conditioning. “However, when exercise is done consistently for several weeks, recovery becomes just as important as the workout itself. Muscles may adapt relatively quickly, but tendons, ligaments and joints can take longer to adjust to repeated loading. The key is to increase exercise progressively rather than suddenly pushing the body beyond what it is accustomed to,” said Dr Mrinal.
Daily movement is not inherently harmful, but the type and intensity of activity matter. “Repeating high-impact exercises or heavy resistance training without adequate recovery can contribute to overuse injuries. Common problems can include tendon irritation, muscle strains, knee pain, shin pain or lower-back discomfort. Risk also increases when someone ignores persistent pain and continues training at the same intensity. Exercise should challenge the body, but it should not consistently leave it struggling to recover,” said Dr Mrinal.
Mild muscle soreness after a new or demanding workout is common and generally settles as the body adapts. “Injury-related pain tends to be more localised, persistent or progressively worsening. Swelling, instability, restricted movement, a sudden sharp pain or discomfort that changes the way a person walks or performs an exercise should not simply be pushed through. These are signals to reduce activity and, if they persist, seek an appropriate medical assessment,” said Dr Mrinal.
Consistency works better when it includes recovery. “Warm-ups, proper exercise technique, suitable footwear and adequate rest can reduce unnecessary stress on the musculoskeletal system. It is also useful to vary the type and intensity of workouts instead of repeatedly loading the same joints and muscle groups,” said Dr Mrinal.
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Strength, mobility and low-impact activities can complement more demanding sessions. “Most importantly, progress should be gradual. Completing a fitness challenge is not just about showing up every day; it is also about giving the body enough time to adapt, repair and become stronger,” said Dr Mrinal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.