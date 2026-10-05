Woman loses 13 kg after completing 75 Hard challenge; what daily workouts do to your joints

At a time when many people struggle to stay consistent, digital creator Yashmine Kaur recently shared a glimpse of completing the 75 Hard challenge. Sharing glimpses of her diet and fitness journey, she wrote, “Day 75/75 Hard Challenge. Fat to Fit Journey. Forever grateful for the support I got. This was one of the reasons I never stopped showing up”.

She also shared that she started at 75 kgs and lost more than 13 kgs, down to 62.5 kgs.

For context, 75 Hard consists of a structured discipline program for 75 days that includes strict daily rules like indoor and outdoor workouts, hydration, reading, and diet adherence.