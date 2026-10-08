Woman ‘went from 111 kgs to 66 kgs in one year’: Expert explains what made it sustainable

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A woman went from 111 kgs to 66 kgs in one year. Sharing a glimpse of the transformation on Instagram, Ekta Bindal wrote, “I went from 111 kgs to 66 kgs in one year. If I can do it, you can too,” she said. While she didn’t reveal more details, we asked an expert about what such weight loss means and what we can learn.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that a 45-kg reduction represents a substantial change in body weight, but the number on the scale alone does not tell us how the weight was lost. “During significant weight loss, the goal should be to reduce excess body fat while preserving as much lean muscle mass as possible,” said Goyal.
“Weight loss of this magnitude should not be looked at simply as a before-and-after number. What matters is the composition of that weight loss, how nutritional adequacy was maintained, and whether the person was able to preserve muscle and strength along the way,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
A year-long timeline also highlights the importance of consistency. “Weight loss rarely happens at exactly the same rate every month. Initial changes can include shifts in water and glycogen, while the rate may slow as body weight decreases and energy requirements change,” said Goyal.
Adequate protein, resistance training, sufficient fibre and micronutrients, sleep and recovery can all become important during a prolonged calorie deficit. “Crash dieting may produce rapid changes on the scale, but it can also make it harder to meet nutritional requirements and preserve lean mass,” said Goyal.
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The other important point is that 66 kg is not a universal ideal weight. “A healthy weight depends on factors such as height, body composition, age, medical history, and individual circumstances. Similarly, someone else’s one-year transformation should not become a deadline for another person,” said Goyal.