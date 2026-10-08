Woman ‘went from 111 kgs to 66 kgs in one year’: Expert explains what made it sustainable

A woman went from 111 kgs to 66 kgs in one year. Sharing a glimpse of the transformation on Instagram, Ekta Bindal wrote, “I went from 111 kgs to 66 kgs in one year. If I can do it, you can too,” she said. While she didn’t reveal more details, we asked an expert about what such weight loss means and what we can learn.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that a 45-kg reduction represents a substantial change in body weight, but the number on the scale alone does not tell us how the weight was lost. “During significant weight loss, the goal should be to reduce excess body fat while preserving as much lean muscle mass as possible,” said Goyal.