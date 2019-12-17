Stay fit after 35 with this exercise; Shilpa Shetty shows how

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to keep the pelvic floor muscles strong. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ShilpaShetty; designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to keep the pelvic floor muscles strong. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ShilpaShetty; designed by Gargi Singh)

Who doesn’t want to age gracefully, looking fit and fab? With age, people tend to complain about health problems as the bones also tend to degenerate, and changes in posture and gait (walking pattern) are common. Besides healthy food, a strong workout routine is also a must for strong and healthy bones. So if you are over 30, and do not workout regularly, here’s why you must. And actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how. In an Instagram post, the actor is seen doing a pelvic floor exercise that might look quite simple, “but it gets the job done and HOW!” Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 1, 2019 at 10:01pm PST

She captioned the post, “Choosing to stay fit and encouraging my loved ones to do the same is the best gift one can give. Once we cross a certain age, we tend to stop giving our body the kind of mobility it needs to stay agile and strong. This fitness routine ‘looks’ quite simple, but it gets the job done and HOW! It’s great for your knees, legs and glutes; and works on boosting your body’s endurance, strength and flexibility. You can start with 5 rounds, gradually increasing the number. Simple movement but get results.”

Shetty said in the video, “These are movements that we don’t bring in to our everyday lives. This is a great workout for the pelvic floor especially after you are 35. It is great for mobility, strength and endurance.”

Here’s how to do it

*Stand on your toes and wait for the knees, glutes and legs to stabilise.

*Come down on your knees into Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

*Come up and bring your heels to the ground.

*Stand up.

*Repeat the exercise for at least five times

Here’s why you should do it

Pelvic floor muscle training exercises can help strengthen the muscles under the uterus, bladder, and bowel which can help both men and women who have problems with urine leakage or bowel control. It can be incorporated into your everyday life, and can be done anywhere and at any time. It is a gentle exercise, yet very effective in treating bladder leakage.

Pelvic floor muscle training also helps the body cope with the growing weight of a baby during pregnancy. Healthy, fit muscles before the baby is born will mend more easily after the birth and help to reduce or avoid stress incontinence after pregnancy. A strong pelvic floor may also help shorten the second stage of labour and, after childbirth, pelvic floor exercises may also help to heal any damage by increasing blood supply to the area.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd