Will Smith scales the Burj Khalifa to get his cardio exercise; watch here

It is one thing to ‘feel’ like you are on top of the world — having accomplished something for which you were working hard — and it is another thing to actually, physically be there. Will Smith has felt both these feelings.

The 53-year-old actor recently posted a video on Instagram, wherein he was seen scaling the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. So, in case you are looking for some weekend inspiration, here is Smith teaching you how to do some cardio while also making the experience fun.

In two separate posts he detailed the experience. In the first one, he clicked a photo outside the building, which was followed by a video in which he said he was “just going to walk the stairs all the way to the top”.

The actor was seen sweating and struggling to climb “160 damn flights”. “My knees are killing me but I’d do anything for a good photo opp. Thanx @fitbit for tracking my steps AND my racing heartbeat up the tallest building in the world. How y’all liking the #bestshapeofmylife so far? (Sic)” he captioned the post.

Next, he posted the dangerously-stunning, adrenaline-packed video from the highest point of the skyscraper — its roof!

Burj Khalifa is understood to be the tallest man-made structure in the world. Smith has previously shared many posts detailing his weight loss journey, encouraging his fans and followers to get fit, too.

In the latest video, however, he successfully climbed over 2,000 stairs and did not give up even when his legs and body appeared to.

Earlier this year, the actor had shared a photo in which he appeared a tad out of shape, flaunting what many call the ‘dad bod‘. He seems to have worked on himself a lot since.

