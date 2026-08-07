Why Kajol’s 52nd birthday gift is a reminder to lift weights after 50

The actor’s birthday surprise came with a fitness twist that expert says is worth noting

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Kajol dumbbell exerciseHere's what you should consider (Photo: Kajol/Instagram/Instagram Stories)
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On August 5, Kajol celebrated her 52nd birthday with her family and friends. In her unique style, she confessed to receiving the “first and most useful gift”. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Dilwale actor expressed, “First and the most useful gift of the day #birthdayvibes #special day” (sic).

While her take left us amused, we spoke to an expert about why strength training with dumbbells is essential in one’s 50s.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal agreed that it sent a refreshing message that the best gifts are often those that invest in long-term health. “Strength training is no longer just for athletes or bodybuilders; it is one of the most evidence-backed forms of exercise for healthy ageing,” said Goyal.

From a clinical perspective, dumbbell training is a versatile form of resistance exercise that helps build and maintain muscle mass, bone density, and functional strength. “As we age, the body naturally loses muscle and bone mineral density, increasing the risk of weakness, falls, and fractures. Regular strength training can slow these changes, improve balance and joint stability, and make everyday activities such as lifting groceries, climbing stairs, or carrying children much easier,” said Goyal.

Unlike many gym machines, dumbbells require the body to stabilise the weight throughout the movement, engaging the core, shoulders, and smaller stabilising muscles in addition to the primary muscles being trained. “Depending on the exercise performed, dumbbells can effectively target the upper body, lower body, and core, making them suitable for a complete full-body workout,” explained Goyal.

Kajol dumbbells Kajol called the pair of dumbbells the most useful gift (Photo: Kajol/Instagram Stories)

Strength training also offers important metabolic benefits. “It improves insulin sensitivity, supports healthy blood sugar levels, enhances resting metabolic rate by preserving lean muscle mass, and contributes to better long-term weight management. Combined with adequate protein intake, balanced nutrition, and quality sleep, it forms the foundation of healthy ageing,” said Goyal.

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Kajol’s birthday post is a reminder that the most valuable investment isn’t always something luxurious, it can simply be a pair of dumbbells that encourages lifelong movement and strength.

Also Read | How Dia Mirza stays fit: Trainer Kunal Vijay More reveals her workout and diet secrets

“Whether you’re 25 or 52, incorporating resistance training into your weekly routine can help you stay stronger, healthier, and more independent for years to come,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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