Why Kajol’s 52nd birthday gift is a reminder to lift weights after 50

On August 5, Kajol celebrated her 52nd birthday with her family and friends. In her unique style, she confessed to receiving the “first and most useful gift”. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Dilwale actor expressed, “First and the most useful gift of the day #birthdayvibes #special day” (sic).

While her take left us amused, we spoke to an expert about why strength training with dumbbells is essential in one’s 50s.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal agreed that it sent a refreshing message that the best gifts are often those that invest in long-term health. “Strength training is no longer just for athletes or bodybuilders; it is one of the most evidence-backed forms of exercise for healthy ageing,” said Goyal.