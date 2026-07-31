Why Badminton champion PV Sindhu trains hard even on a ‘bad day’

Badminton champion PV Sindhu recently shared a glimpse of her fitness routine on a “bad day”. “You think a bad day is gonna stop me?” she captioned the post on Instagram, in which she can be seen performing an overhead V-sit with a plate, which works the core, hip flexors, shoulders, upper back, and lats, along with working on grip and arms.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Considering the demands of Badminton require an exceptional combination of strength, speed, agility, endurance, balance, and mental resilience, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said Sindhu’s workouts typically incorporate strength training, plyometric exercises, agility drills, mobility work, core strengthening, and cardiovascular conditioning.