Why Badminton champion PV Sindhu trains hard even on a ‘bad day’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Badminton champion PV Sindhu recently shared a glimpse of her fitness routine on a “bad day”. “You think a bad day is gonna stop me?” she captioned the post on Instagram, in which she can be seen performing an overhead V-sit with a plate, which works the core, hip flexors, shoulders, upper back, and lats, along with working on grip and arms.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Considering the demands of Badminton require an exceptional combination of strength, speed, agility, endurance, balance, and mental resilience, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said Sindhu’s workouts typically incorporate strength training, plyometric exercises, agility drills, mobility work, core strengthening, and cardiovascular conditioning.
This exercise, in particular, builds core endurance and stability, improves overhead shoulder stability, and challenges posture instability. “Badminton is one of the most physically demanding racquet sports, with players making hundreds of explosive movements, rapid changes in direction, jumps, lunges, and overhead shots during a single match. From a clinical perspective, an elite athlete‘s training extends far beyond practising the sport itself. Strength training helps generate power for smashes and improves muscular endurance, while agility and footwork drills enhance reaction time and movement efficiency on the court. Core stability plays a crucial role in maintaining balance, preventing injuries, and transferring force during powerful strokes,” described Goyal.
Nutrition is equally important in supporting such a demanding training schedule. “Elite athletes require adequate carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores, high-quality protein for muscle repair and recovery, healthy fats, and sufficient vitamins and minerals to maintain performance and immune function. Proper hydration and post-workout recovery nutrition are also essential, particularly during periods of intense training or competition,” said Goyal.
However, it is important to remember that workouts designed for international athletes are individualised based on their sport, injury history, training load, and performance goals. “Attempting to replicate these routines without professional guidance may increase the risk of overtraining or injury. For most people, building fitness progressively through regular strength training, aerobic exercise, flexibility, and balanced nutrition is a safer and more sustainable approach,” said Goyal.
View this post on Instagram
What Sindhu’s fitness routine reinforces is that elite performance is built on consistency rather than intensity alone. “Success comes from combining structured training, smart recovery, disciplined nutrition, and adequate rest over many years,” stressed Goyal.