Why Suniel Shetty credits 80% of his physique to the kitchen ‘I count my calories…my oil’

Actor Suniel Shetty once detailed his lifestyle routine, emphasising that while 10 per cent is dedicated to training and habits each, the remaining 80 per cent is about dietary control. “I think I aged at the right time because there is so much knowledge out there. I follow the simple things in life. 80 per cent diet. 10 per cent training and 10 per cent habits, like early to bed and early to rise. I ensure that I am up by 5-6 in the morning so that nighttime is good. 10-10.30 is the sleep time. Even if I am late, it doesn’t matter. I will catch up during the week, but not disturb that routine of getting up early. I train early, 45 minutes-1 hour. I quantify my food. I eat simple things,” he told Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast.

His mantra? “Basic. 80 per cent of a food diet, a clean diet, and home-cooked food. I don’t order from outside. It’s not that I don’t enjoy it, but I don’t know what has gone into it… what preservatives are there. I count my calories. I count my oil. I stay away from white…whether it’s milk, rice, sugar, or salt. Those simple things keep me clean and looking the way I do,” he added.

During the conversation, he also reflected on starting protein “for a bit” because he felt his muscles were “depleting.” “But then it doesn’t suit me. When something doesn’t suit me…I go back to the drawing board with my nutritionist, who is a simple guy. I supplement it with natural stuff. So far, it’s worked for me,” said Shetty.

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said his approach to fitness stands out for its simplicity and clarity. “At a stage in life when many struggle with consistency, he continues to follow a disciplined routine rooted in mindful eating, regular movement and self-awareness. His diet mantra focuses less on trends and more on habits that can be sustained for years,” said Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

For Shetty, food forms the foundation of health. “He believes that what you eat daily matters far more than occasional workouts or short-term detoxes. His meals revolve around clean, home-cooked food, with an emphasis on quality ingredients and balanced portions. Instead of obsessing over calories, he focuses on understanding what his body needs and eating accordingly. This is something that one can focus on,” said Goyal.

Moderation plays a key role in his philosophy. “He does not believe in extreme restriction or cutting out entire food groups. Occasional indulgences are allowed, as long as they fit within an overall disciplined routine. This balance helps him stay consistent without feeling deprived, which is often the reason most diets fail,” shared Goyal.

What makes Shetty’s diet mantra effective is its practicality. “It is not about perfection but about awareness, structure and repetition. His lifestyle reinforces a powerful message that health is built quietly over time through simple, daily choices rather than dramatic transformations.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.