From beach runs to weight training: Inside Roja actor Madhoo’s fitness journey

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Actor Madhoo Shah once opened up about always being physically active, sharing that her childhood revolved around playing cricket with her brother. “I used to do a lot of aerobics initially. Music or some running at Juhu Beach. I used to play cricket with my brother and his friends on the beach. I was always a physically active person,” she told FitVit in 2021.
As she started working out at home, the Roja actor shared that she prioritised the treadmill and cycling. “Then I got to know that I need strengthening since only running gives aches and pains. Then I started weight training. I still don’t have a personal trainer. I had tried, but I didn’t enjoy. I follow my body, and I do what my body can do,” she mentioned.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from this candid revelation, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal about healthy ageing and workouts. “The best workout is often the one you can continue consistently through different phases of life,” said Goyal.
Goyal said that from a clinical perspective, aerobics is an excellent form of cardiovascular training that improves heart and lung function, stamina, coordination, and overall metabolic health. “Regular aerobic activity helps improve blood circulation, supports weight management, enhances insulin sensitivity, and contributes to better mood through the release of endorphins.”
However, as we age, especially after the 40s and 50s, adding strength training becomes increasingly important. “While cardio keeps the heart healthy, resistance exercises help preserve muscle mass, improve bone density, maintain posture, and reduce the risk of age-related muscle loss known as sarcopenia,” said Goyal.
Her shift towards home workouts and gym-style training also shows that fitness does not necessarily require a fancy setup. “Dumbbells, resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, and simple equipment can effectively help build strength, flexibility, and endurance when done consistently,” said Goyal.
For women, especially around midlife and menopause, a combination of strength training, mobility work, and cardiovascular exercise can be particularly beneficial. It helps support metabolism, hormonal changes, joint health, and long-term independence.
What Madhoo’s routine reflects is that fitness is not about following one exercise trend forever. “A person’s workout style can change with age, schedule, and body requirements, but the habit of movement should remain constant,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.