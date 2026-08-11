From beach runs to weight training: Inside Roja actor Madhoo’s fitness journey

Actor Madhoo Shah once opened up about always being physically active, sharing that her childhood revolved around playing cricket with her brother. “I used to do a lot of aerobics initially. Music or some running at Juhu Beach. I used to play cricket with my brother and his friends on the beach. I was always a physically active person,” she told FitVit in 2021.

As she started working out at home, the Roja actor shared that she prioritised the treadmill and cycling. “Then I got to know that I need strengthening since only running gives aches and pains. Then I started weight training. I still don’t have a personal trainer. I had tried, but I didn’t enjoy. I follow my body, and I do what my body can do,” she mentioned.