How Rashami Desai lost 4.5 kg in 25 days: ‘Nobody is ready to believe’

Actor Rashami Desai once candidly spoke about her weight loss journey, sharing that travelling and walking helped her find peace of mind and lose weight. “Now, my fitness mantra is set. Previously, I was a blindfolded horse who only wanted to work. I put on a lot of weight in the middle. I lost around 4.5 kgs within 25 days. I went on a trip, leaving everything. Work is important, but you really need peace of mind. I didn’t lose as much from workouts as I lost from walking. And nobody is ready to believe because I was travelling for 1.5 months. Along with travelling, I walked so much, and I was eating healthy. That’s when I understood that health doesn’t mean only going to the gym and lifting weights. It can be something you enjoy and lose weight as well as mentally feel great,” she told the Care World TV in 2020.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When Rashami Desai opened up about losing weight with the help of walking and bolster-based exercises, it highlighted an important fitness lesson: weight loss does not always require high-intensity workouts or hours in the gym. “Low-impact movement, when performed consistently and combined with appropriate nutrition, can also contribute meaningfully to a fitness transformation,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

Walking is one of the simplest and most sustainable forms of physical activity. Goyal shared how regular brisk walking increases daily energy expenditure, supports cardiovascular health, improves insulin sensitivity, and can contribute to fat loss when accompanied by an appropriate calorie deficit. “It is also relatively low-impact, making it accessible to people who may find intense workouts difficult because of their fitness level or joint concerns,” said Goyal.

Here’s how walking benefits (Photo: Freepik) Here’s how walking benefits (Photo: Freepik)

However, walking and exercise alone do not guarantee weight loss. As pointed out by Desai, overall calorie balance, adequate protein intake, portion control, sleep, and consistency all play important roles. “Ideally, walking and mobility-based workouts should eventually be complemented with some form of progressive resistance training to help preserve and build lean muscle mass during weight loss,” stressed Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Sharma (@prachisharmaanchor)

What Rashami Desai’s transformation reinforces is that you don’t necessarily need to begin with the hardest workout to see results. “Starting with accessible activities such as walking and gradually progressing your exercise routine can often be more sustainable than jumping into an extreme fitness programme,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.