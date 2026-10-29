KBC contestant once told Amitabh Bachchan how she lost 20kg

Mayuri Lute, an Indian national track cyclist, once shared her remarkable weight loss journey with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14. “I was 93 kg at one point of time. Now I have reduced it to 73. I used to eat less. I cycled 25 kms every day. Sometimes, even 50 kms or 75 kms,” she told Bachchan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Inspired by her discipline, we asked an expert how rigorous cycling combined with diet helps.

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Her story is an interesting example of how regular physical activity combined with dietary changes can contribute to significant weight loss. However, one important detail matters: Mayuri is a national-level track cyclist, so cycling 25 to 75 km is part of a highly active, trained lifestyle. “This level of exercise should not automatically become a target for someone beginning their fitness journey,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.