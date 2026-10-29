KBC contestant once told Amitabh Bachchan how she lost 20kg

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Mayuri Lute, an Indian national track cyclist, once shared her remarkable weight loss journey with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14. “I was 93 kg at one point of time. Now I have reduced it to 73. I used to eat less. I cycled 25 kms every day. Sometimes, even 50 kms or 75 kms,” she told Bachchan.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Inspired by her discipline, we asked an expert how rigorous cycling combined with diet helps.
Her story is an interesting example of how regular physical activity combined with dietary changes can contribute to significant weight loss. However, one important detail matters: Mayuri is a national-level track cyclist, so cycling 25 to 75 km is part of a highly active, trained lifestyle. “This level of exercise should not automatically become a target for someone beginning their fitness journey,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
How can cycling help with weight loss?
Cycling is an excellent form of aerobic exercise that can increase energy expenditure while improving cardiovascular fitness and stamina. “Depending on the intensity and duration, longer cycling sessions can involve substantial energy expenditure. Regular cycling also works major muscles of the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves,” said Goyal.
Unlike high-impact activities such as running, cycling is relatively low impact on the joints, making it a suitable exercise option for many people. However, the duration, intensity, and bike setup should still suit the individual’s fitness level, she added.
The real advantage of Mayuri’s routine was likely the consistency of daily training. “Cycling occasionally may be enjoyable, but repeatedly engaging in physical activity can gradually improve endurance and contribute to changes in body composition over time,” said Goyal.
What about “eating less”?
This is where the message needs a little more context. “Weight loss does require an energy deficit, meaning that, over time, the body uses more energy than it receives. But “eating less” should not mean starving, skipping essential nutrients or following an excessively restrictive diet,” said Goyal.
For someone doing intense physical activity, adequate nutrition becomes especially important. “A cyclist needs sufficient carbohydrates to fuel training, protein to support muscle repair and recovery, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and adequate hydration,” said Goyal.
Simply combining extreme exercise with extreme food restriction can lead to fatigue, poor recovery, muscle loss and nutritional deficiencies. The goal should be eating appropriately for your body’s needs while creating a sustainable calorie deficit when weight loss is the objective.
What to note?
A beginner does not need to cycle 50 or 75 km to lose weight, stressed Goyal, adding, “Someone starting out could begin with a manageable cycling duration and gradually increase it according to their stamina”.
“Combining cycling with strength training can also be beneficial because resistance exercise helps maintain muscle strength during weight loss,” Goyal said.