‘After all, we are humans.’: Decoding Jimmy Shergill’s ‘no workout, no indulgence’ rule

"But if you are not working out and just eating, then it's a problem," the Special 26 actor added.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Jimmy ShergillJimmy Shergill talks about the importance of a routine (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Actor and film producer Jimmy Shergill once spoke about his fitness philosophy, sharing that one needs a regular routine to even consider a cheat meal. “I think when you miss out on exercises from your regular routine, then you cannot afford to even cheat on the food. If you are doing yoga in the morning and running in the evening, you are at least regular in your workout regime, and disciplined…so you can maybe indulge in what you like,” Shergill said on Tata Play’s Fit and Famous in 2024.

Shergill, who practises yoga and cardio regularly, continued, “After all, we are humans. Then you can do it because your routine is good and your body is burning it out. But if you are not working out and just eating, then it’s a problem.”

Taking a leaf out of this, we reached out to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, to understand all about physical activity and diet.

When physical activity decreases, the body needs less energy. “Eating the same portion sizes or indulging often on inactive days can lead to too many calories. However, being ‘strict’ doesn’t mean starving. It means being aware of portion sizes and food choices,” Sheikh said.

Does regular exercise give people a free pass to eat whatever they want?

Exercise boosts metabolism and helps the body use calories better, but it doesn’t make poor eating habits okay. “It’s fine to treat yourself occasionally if you stay active, but daily overeating—even if you work out—can still affect your weight, gut health, and energy levels,” shared Sheikh.

Stressing that it is normal to have cravings, Sheikh said: “Food isn’t just fuel; it also plays a social and emotional role. The problem happens when cravings lead to constant overindulging. Planning small, mindful treats can help people enjoy food without feeling deprived.”

Why do people gain weight even when they feel they are ‘active’?

Many people think they burn more calories than they do and underestimate how much they eat. One high-calorie meal can counteract the calories burned in a typical workout. This imbalance is a common reason people feel stuck even after exercising.

fitness Do you exercise regularly? (Photo: Freepik)

What’s a smarter way to balance workouts and food?

Focus on weekly patterns instead of just single days. “On less active days, lighter meals are better. On days when you move more, your body can handle more calories, especially from protein and complex carbs. Consistency is more important than perfection.”

 

What’s the biggest mistake people make with fitness and food?

According to Sheikh, seeing exercise as punishment for eating or food as a reward for working out. “This thinking often leads to feelings of guilt and burnout. A better approach is to view both food and movement as tools that help support long-term health rather than a means of short-term control,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

