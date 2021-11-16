When Rashmika Mandanna set massive fitness goals with this pushup challenge

Rashmika Mandanna is immensely popular. So much so that it has earned the actor the tag of Forbes’ Most Influential South Stars this year. But did you know that Rashmika is also known for her commitment to fitness? As such, the star, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, once set massive fitness goals with this pushup challenge video. Have you seen it yet?

If not, take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

In the video, the 25-year-old could be seen holding the pushup position for over 30 seconds. Keeping her body in the zero momentum position initially, she then does slow motion pushups.

Pushups, which require one to hold themselves with their weight on the palms and toes, is considered as an effective bodyweight exercise for strengthening the core, and sculpting the abs. It is said that doing pushups helps build stamina.

Rashmika was seen doing the pushup as part of actor Nagararjun’s Wild Dog push up challenge.

Tips to hold a pushup for longer

*Do a pushup every single day.

*Set a timer but don’t look at it until the thighs start shaking.

*Find a distraction that can help you sustain the position for longer.

*Aim to start with a few seconds and then gradually build upon it.

Just like any other exercise, the posture is extremely important.

*Keep the weight distributed on the hands and feet, with the arms straight.

*While the body is rigid and straight, the hands should be placed approximately shoulder-width apart.

