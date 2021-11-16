scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
When Rashmika Mandanna set massive fitness goals with this pushup challenge

Rashmika Mandanna, who topped the Forbes List of Most Influential south stars, aced a variation of the pushup in this throwback video that you shouldn't miss!

New Delhi
November 16, 2021 9:10:05 am
rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna's throwback video is goals. (Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna is immensely popular. So much so that it has earned the actor the tag of Forbes’ Most Influential South Stars this year. But did you know that Rashmika is also known for her commitment to fitness? As such, the star, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, once set massive fitness goals with this pushup challenge video. Have you seen it yet?

ALSO READ |National Crush of India 2020 Rashmika Mandanna does this agility exercise with ease; can you?

If not, take a look!

In the video, the 25-year-old could be seen holding the pushup position for over 30 seconds. Keeping her body in the zero momentum position initially, she then does slow motion pushups.

Pushups, which require one to hold themselves with their weight on the palms and toes, is considered as an effective bodyweight exercise for strengthening the core, and sculpting the abs. It is said that doing pushups helps build stamina.

ALSO READ |Alaya F attempts the 50 push-ups challenge; watch

Rashmika was seen doing the pushup as part of actor Nagararjun’s Wild Dog push up challenge.

Tips to hold a pushup for longer

*Do a pushup every single day.

*Set a timer but don’t look at it until the thighs start shaking.

ALSO READ |Bored of regular push-ups? Try the high-intensity Russian push-up

*Find a distraction that can help you sustain the position for longer.

*Aim to start with a few seconds and then gradually build upon it.

Just like any other exercise, the posture is extremely important.

*Keep the weight distributed on the hands and feet, with the arms straight.

*While the body is rigid and straight, the hands should be placed approximately shoulder-width apart.

