What is Malaika Arora’s rodeo-style workout? Experts decode its benefits

Malaika Arora has never really been one for predictable workouts, and her latest fitness move is proof. In a video shared by health coach Amitoj Singh Kumar, Arora can be seen doing a rodeo-style movement on horseback, putting a very different spin on the usual gym routine.

“Malaika’s workout is definitely not your average gym movement,” Kumar wrote in the caption.

“Rodeo-style training challenges your balance, coordination, lower-body stability and core control all at once,” Kumar wrote.

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But before you try to recreate Arora’s movement, one important caveat: this isn’t the sort of exercise to attempt just because it looks interesting on social media.