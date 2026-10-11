What is Malaika Arora’s rodeo-style workout? Experts decode its benefits

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Malaika Arora has never really been one for predictable workouts, and her latest fitness move is proof. In a video shared by health coach Amitoj Singh Kumar, Arora can be seen doing a rodeo-style movement on horseback, putting a very different spin on the usual gym routine.
“Malaika’s workout is definitely not your average gym movement,” Kumar wrote in the caption.
“Rodeo-style training challenges your balance, coordination, lower-body stability and core control all at once,” Kumar wrote.
But before you try to recreate Arora’s movement, one important caveat: this isn’t the sort of exercise to attempt just because it looks interesting on social media.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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A rodeo workout draws inspiration from the movements and physical demands of rodeo activities.
According to professional athlete and bodybuilding coach Ambaji Bodekar, it may combine movements involving balance, core work, squats, lunges and rotational exercises.
“The main focus is usually on coordination, stability, strength, mobility and endurance rather than simply building muscle mass alone,” Bodekar tells indianexpress.com.
So, unlike a workout that primarily focuses on building muscle, the emphasis here is on making the body work together. Depending on the exercises included, it can involve the hips, legs, shoulders and trunk while also challenging balance and coordination.
“Rodeo workout is not yet a mainstream fitness format in India. However, I see some exercises inspired by riding, balance, functional training and core conditioning appearing often in gyms and on social media,” says coach Bodekar.
That being said, he believes that if celebrities promote it, the workout might gain more popularity.
However, he cautions that a rodeo workout “should not be confused with an established fitness discipline.”
If Arora’s workout has made you want to experiment, don’t jump straight into the most complicated version.
Bodekar recommends starting with five to 10 minutes of warm-up, followed by controlled movements that build balance, core stability, lower-body strength, and coordination for a safe workout session.
“Begin without weights, keep a spine, and make sure each movement is controlled,” the coach recommends, adding that you can then increase the intensity gradually.
“A qualified trainer can help correct technique and tailor the progression to your needs,” he further recommends.
However, if you don’t have a trainer, don’t be disheartened. Singh Kumar suggests a simpler route: start with planks and plank kickbacks to build core strength and stability before progressing to more advanced movements.
So, Malaika’s workout can indeed help you improve strength, balance, coordination, core stability, mobility and cardiovascular conditioning, depending on the exercises involved.
It can also challenge the hips, legs, shoulders and trunk. But the novelty of a workout should not be mistaken for its effectiveness.
“The benefits of a rodeo workout come from technique, the right intensity, and consistency, not just from the name or its novelty,” Bodekar says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.