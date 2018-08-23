This diet lets you feast on biryani, samosas, pizzas! No, we are not kidding

When it comes to weight loss, CICO diet may be the next big thing. (Source: File Photo) When it comes to weight loss, CICO diet may be the next big thing. (Source: File Photo)

In case you want to know what’s hot, look no further – it’s CICO diet. Short for Calories In, Calories Out, it has created quite a buzz on Reddit.

When on CICO, you can feast on biryani, samosas, pizzas, cheesecakes and chug shakes loaded with oreo and peanut butter or basically drown in any kind of calorie that you like. Sounds too good to be true, right? It is. The idea involves a simple math – eat whatever you want, but you have to make sure that the number of calories you eat is less than the number of calories you burn off. And maybe, that is how common sense was renamed CICO.

While counting your calories may sound easy, burning off more than you consume remains the challenging part. Some people swear by this technique when it comes to losing weight. For many, counting their calories and balancing the CICO equation has worked out. For some, it’s just a sham. Because the main focus of this diet is on calories, some nutritionists worry it is the most unhealthy part of it all.

Even if the math is pretty simple, there are some flipsides to the CICO diet. The first and most obvious being, it does not necessarily teach good eating habits – and that can make a difference in your ability to lose weight. It might also be harmful to your body in the long run. You can eat a cake in a day and burn off more than what was in the cake, but it matters what you put in your mouth, doesn’t it?

Even if it promises to melt your fat like melting ice cubes, we suggest you consult a nutritionist before gearing up for this challenge.

