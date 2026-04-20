This is what happens to the body when you lift weights but skip cardio

Have you ever wondered what actually happens when someone lifts weights regularly but avoids cardio exercises, like running or climbing stairs, completely? Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said this scenario could indicate that the body is strong in specific movements but weak in everyday activities. “Lifting builds muscle fibres but doesn’t help the heart and lungs much. Simple tasks like climbing stairs, running to catch a cab, or carrying shopping bags for a distance can cause sudden fatigue. The heart isn’t trained to pump efficiently, so even mild effort can push it into overdrive faster than expected,” said Dr Deshpande.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Strength training increases power but not oxygen capacity, he contended. “Without cardio, blood flow to muscles remains limited, which slows recovery and increases soreness. People may feel ‘fit’ while lifting but become breathless during warm-ups or short runs because their heart hasn’t been conditioned for prolonged activity,” added Dr Deshpande.

Can skipping cardio affect joints, too?

Yes, but indirectly, said Dr Deshpande. “Poor endurance alters posture and movement patterns. When the body tires quickly, form deteriorates faster, which stresses the knees, hips, and lower back. Cardio enhances circulation, flexibility, and overall mobility, all of which are important for protecting joints during heavy lifting.”

Do you keep active by running? (Photo: Pixabay) Do you keep active by running? (Photo: Pixabay)

Does avoiding cardio slow fat loss?

It often does, pointed out Dr Deshpande. “Cardio speeds up metabolism and helps the body use energy more efficiently. Without it, fat loss slows down, resulting in a bulky appearance without definition. Many people become strong but feel sluggish, creating frustration after spending hours in the gym,” said Dr Deshpande.

What to note?

Dr Deshpande shared that a mix of strength training and basic cardio, such as brisk walking, cycling, or light jogging, improves body function. “It improves heart health, supports recovery, lowers the risk of injury, and helps maintain stamina that matches physical appearance,” said Dr Deshpande, emphasising that proper fitness isn’t just about muscle size; it’s about how long the body can keep moving without tiring.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.