This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week

jumpingHere's what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Jumping is one of the simplest yet most effective cardiovascular exercises. So, what happens to your body when you perform 50 jumps every morning for a week? According to Dr Surender Pal Singh, HOD Physiotherapy Department, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, it can lead to several positive changes in the body and overall well-being.

Jumping strengthens the heart muscles. “It increases the heart rate, improves blood circulation, and enhances cardiovascular endurance. Over time, this helps the heart pump more efficiently and reduces the risk of heart disease,” said Dr Singh.

It also helps improve muscle and bone strength. “Jumping engages multiple muscle groups, especially the legs, core, and glutes, making them stronger and more toned. The impact of jumping also stimulates bone density, supporting long-term bone health and helping to prevent conditions such as osteoporosis,” said Dr Singh.

This short daily workout helps boost mood and reduce stress. “Physical activity releases endorphins, the body’s natural ‘feel-good’ hormones, which enhance mood, improve focus, and create a sense of well-being,” said Dr Singh.

Additionally, jumping improves balance, coordination, and agility by training the body to move rhythmically and maintain stability with each bounce. “From a fitness perspective, jumping 50 times a day can also aid in weight management, especially when combined with a balanced diet. It helps burn calories, improve metabolism, and increase energy levels throughout the day,” said Dr Singh.

timer Have you ever tried this? (Photo: Freepik)

In just one week, significant physical changes may not be visible, but the body tends to feel more energised, lighter, and mentally refreshed.

Also Read | Armaan Malik on how Salman Khan put him on a ‘rigorous’ dance and workout schedule during Jai Ho: ‘lost around 10-15 kilos’

“Over time, maintaining this simple habit can provide lasting benefits for the heart, muscles, bones, and overall health. Starting the day with 50 jumps is a quick, easy, and effective way to rejuvenate the body and set a healthy tone for the day ahead,” said Dr Singh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

