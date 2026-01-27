This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week

Jumping is one of the simplest yet most effective cardiovascular exercises. So, what happens to your body when you perform 50 jumps every morning for a week? According to Dr Surender Pal Singh, HOD Physiotherapy Department, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, it can lead to several positive changes in the body and overall well-being.

Jumping strengthens the heart muscles. “It increases the heart rate, improves blood circulation, and enhances cardiovascular endurance. Over time, this helps the heart pump more efficiently and reduces the risk of heart disease,” said Dr Singh.

It also helps improve muscle and bone strength. “Jumping engages multiple muscle groups, especially the legs, core, and glutes, making them stronger and more toned. The impact of jumping also stimulates bone density, supporting long-term bone health and helping to prevent conditions such as osteoporosis,” said Dr Singh.