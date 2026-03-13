This is what happens when you do planks for three minutes daily for 15 days

Doing planks for 15 days can create noticeable changes in your core. According to experts, this movement of engaging your forearms works because it engages several muscles at once. “Many people notice a tighter midsection and improved posture within two weeks. Understanding how the body reacts can help you set realistic goals and avoid injury,” said Dr Vishal Shinde, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Planks activate deep core muscles that often stay inactive throughout the day. Dr Shinde said that when these muscles contract, they better support the spine. “This natural support pulls the waist in and improves posture. Doing this consistently for 15 days and holding it for 2-3 minutes builds early strength and endurance in the abs, obliques, lower back, and glutes. This combined muscle activation creates a ‘tightened’ look because the midsection no longer slouches or collapses inward,” said Dr Shinde.