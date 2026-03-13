This is what happens when you do planks for three minutes daily for 15 days

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Doing planks for 15 days can create noticeable changes in your core. According to experts, this movement of engaging your forearms works because it engages several muscles at once. “Many people notice a tighter midsection and improved posture within two weeks. Understanding how the body reacts can help you set realistic goals and avoid injury,” said Dr Vishal Shinde, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
Planks activate deep core muscles that often stay inactive throughout the day. Dr Shinde said that when these muscles contract, they better support the spine. “This natural support pulls the waist in and improves posture. Doing this consistently for 15 days and holding it for 2-3 minutes builds early strength and endurance in the abs, obliques, lower back, and glutes. This combined muscle activation creates a ‘tightened’ look because the midsection no longer slouches or collapses inward,” said Dr Shinde.
Dr Shinde clarified that planks don’t burn fat from one specific area, but they do increase calorie usage and strengthen the muscles that shape the core. “The flatter appearance many people notice comes mainly from better muscle engagement and improved posture rather than fat loss. Stronger deep-core muscles also help reduce bloating because they support digestion and prevent the stomach from pushing outward,” said Dr Shinde.
Form is more important than duration. Dr Shinde said that letting the hips sag, holding your breath, or locking the shoulders can strain your joints. “A safe plank keeps the spine straight, slightly squeezes the glutes, and positions the shoulders over the elbows. If holding for a full three minutes feels too intense, breaking it into three one-minute holds is safer and just as effective,” said Dr Shinde.
Anyone experiencing lower back stiffness, wrist discomfort, or core weakness should start slowly. “A modified plank on the knees or a shorter hold can help the body adjust without causing unnecessary pressure,” said Dr Shinde.
Planks respond quickly to steady effort. Even 15 days can feel rewarding when done with the right technique and realistic expectations, said Dr Shinde.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.