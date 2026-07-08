This is what happens to the body if you do 100 jumps daily for 100 days

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Can the “100 jumps every day for 100 days” challenge improve your fitness levels? Dr Priyank Patel, orthopaedic spine surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said it can lead to clear improvements in fitness, as long as it is done correctly and gradually.
“Jumping is a weight-bearing exercise that works the legs, core, and heart all at once. Over time, it can enhance stamina, coordination, balance, and strength in the lower body,” said Dr Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Can jumping every day strengthen bones and joints?
Moderate-impact exercises like jumping can promote bone health by encouraging bone remodelling and maintaining bone density. “It can also strengthen the muscles around the knees and ankles, which helps improve joint stability. However, these benefits occur when the exercise is done with the right form and enough recovery time,” said Dr Patel.
Are there any risks of doing jumps every day?
Yes, said Dr Patel, continuing, “Repetitive jumping without proper technique or rest can put too much strain on the knees, ankles, and lower back. Some people may feel shin pain, tendon irritation, muscle strains, or worsening of existing joint problems. The risk increases for those who are overweight, have arthritis, past injuries, or poor muscle conditioning.”
Who should be cautious before taking up this challenge?
Dr Patel noted that people with knee pain, ankle instability, osteoporosis, balance issues, or a history of fractures and joint injuries should consult a doctor before starting a daily jumping routine. “The exercise must always match an individual’s fitness level and health conditions,” said Dr Patel.
What to note?
The focus should be on consistency and proper technique instead of just finishing a set number of jumps. Begin slowly, wear supportive shoes, land softly, and let the body recover. If pain occurs, it is crucial to stop and get checked rather than pushing through discomfort.
A 100-day jumping challenge can be a great way to improve fitness and build strength, but doing more doesn’t always mean better. “Listening to your body and exercising safely is much more important than focusing on a specific number,” said Dr Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.