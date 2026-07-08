This is what happens to the body if you do 100 jumps daily for 100 days

Can the “100 jumps every day for 100 days” challenge improve your fitness levels? Dr Priyank Patel, orthopaedic spine surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said it can lead to clear improvements in fitness, as long as it is done correctly and gradually.

“Jumping is a weight-bearing exercise that works the legs, core, and heart all at once. Over time, it can enhance stamina, coordination, balance, and strength in the lower body,” said Dr Patel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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