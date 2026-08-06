Before your next gym session, check if you’re wearing the right shoes

Choosing the right footwear is often overlooked by people who lift weights at the gym, with many simply wearing the same shoes they use for walking, running or other workouts. However, different forms of exercise place different demands on the feet and lower body. While cushioned running shoes are designed to absorb impact during repetitive forward motion, weightlifting requires stability, balance and efficient force transfer through the ground.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

This has led to growing interest in whether specialised weightlifting shoes offer an advantage over regular training shoes or even flat-soled footwear. Factors such as heel height, sole stiffness, grip, ankle mobility and the type of exercises performed can all influence comfort, lifting technique and injury risk. But does everyone who lifts weights need dedicated lifting shoes, or does the ideal choice depend on experience, training goals and individual biomechanics? We asked an expert to explain.