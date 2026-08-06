Before your next gym session, check if you’re wearing the right shoes

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Choosing the right footwear is often overlooked by people who lift weights at the gym, with many simply wearing the same shoes they use for walking, running or other workouts. However, different forms of exercise place different demands on the feet and lower body. While cushioned running shoes are designed to absorb impact during repetitive forward motion, weightlifting requires stability, balance and efficient force transfer through the ground.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This has led to growing interest in whether specialised weightlifting shoes offer an advantage over regular training shoes or even flat-soled footwear. Factors such as heel height, sole stiffness, grip, ankle mobility and the type of exercises performed can all influence comfort, lifting technique and injury risk. But does everyone who lifts weights need dedicated lifting shoes, or does the ideal choice depend on experience, training goals and individual biomechanics? We asked an expert to explain.
Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, tells indianexpress.com, “For people whose primary goal is weightlifting, the ideal shoe depends on the type of lifting they perform.”
He notes:
“While footwear alone does not prevent injury, a stable shoe helps maintain better alignment, confidence and performance during heavy resistance exercises,” says Dr Vaishya.
Footwear design influences lifting mechanics by affecting how force is transferred between the body and the ground. A raised heel improves ankle dorsiflexion, Dr Vaishya mentions, allowing many lifters to achieve deeper, more upright squats with less forward lean, making it particularly beneficial for back squats, front squats and Olympic lifts. A firm, incompressible sole provides a stable base, minimising energy loss and improving balance during heavy lifts. Good grip reduces unwanted foot movement, especially during lunges, split squats and overhead presses where stability is essential.
Contrary to popular belief, most weightlifting shoes provide minimal ankle support; instead, their rigid construction enhances overall foot stability rather than restricting ankle motion. “Different lifts often benefit from different footwear. Flat shoes are generally preferred for deadlifts because they minimise the distance the bar travels and improve ground contact. Weightlifting shoes excel in squats and Olympic movements, while versatile cross-training shoes are appropriate for mixed gym sessions involving resistance exercises, machines and light conditioning,” shares Dr Vaishya.
See if you can answer this:
What type of footwear is generally the best choice for someone starting weight training?
A. Highly cushioned running shoes for maximum comfort.
B. A quality cross-training shoe with a firm sole, good fit and limited cushioning.
C. Weightlifting shoes for every beginner, regardless of the exercises they perform.
D. Any shoe, as footwear has little impact on lifting technique.
✅ Correct answer: B
Dr Vaishya shares that most beginners can start with a well-fitting cross-training shoe that offers a firm, stable sole and limited cushioning. Highly cushioned running shoes are designed to absorb impact while running and may reduce stability during exercises such as squats, deadlifts, and overhead presses. As training progresses to heavier lifts or Olympic weightlifting, dedicated weightlifting shoes may become beneficial.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.