Kareena Kapoor Khan’s trainer shows how to ace the Warrior Pose with weights

There is nothing more satisfying than pushing yourself and achieving the desired results — whether on the personal or professional front. The same holds true for one’s fitness levels as well, be it running, walking, yoga or swimming. While many people think of yoga as just a body-oriented practice, one can easily incorporate a strength and conditioning twist by adding weights. Showing us the way was Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who shared how one can make the warrior pose I, II, and III or the Virbhadrasana postures more “hardcore”.

“Making it hardcore with the weighted warriors. The Warrior Pose variations work on all the major muscle groups, especially the arms, shoulders, and legs,” the celebrity trainer captioned a post in which she could be seen demonstrating the poses with weights.

According to Parwani, these poses help to stretch and strengthen the glutes and hip flexors. It opens up the chest and lungs and improves balance, focus, and stability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Know more about the warrior poses

The warrior pose and its variations, in particular, strengthen the chest, lungs, belly, and groin. It also improves muscular strength of posterior muscles, the shoulders, and the arms cumulatively. The asana strengthens the thighs, calves and ankles.

Also Read | Morning fitness: Do these simple yoga asanas to feel energetic

How to do it?

*Begin with Tadasana– legs stretched wide apart at a distance of 3-4 feet with the right foot facing 90° outwards (to the right) and left foot facing inside by nearly 45° (to the right). Remember that the “heel of the right foot should be aligned to the center of the left foot”.

*With arms perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other, firm your back, rotate your torso to the right, squaring the front of your pelvis as much as possible with weights in each of your hand.

*With the hip pointing forward, exhale and simultaneously press against your left thigh downward and arch your torso slightly backward.

*With a firm left heel, bend your right knee over the right ankle such that the shin is perpendicular to the floor. Try making the right thigh nearly parallel to the floor.

*Stretch your ribs away from the pelvis, palms joining together. Either keep your head in a neutral position or tilt back looking at your palms upwards.

Does adding weights help the practice?

“Adding weights to the Warrior Pose, makes the workout more intense and challenging, especially when it comes to building muscles and strength,” said Parwani.

Advertisement

However, Sanjay Hiralal Ostwal, certified yoga instructor (Ministry of AYUSH India) feels the practice is inclined towards a typical gym exercise rather than yoga. “It helps in strengthening, but this is not a traditional yoga practice,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!