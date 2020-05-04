Don’t have weights to workout at home? Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘fitness in a bucket’ is goals

Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to ace a total body workout. (Source: File/Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to ace a total body workout. (Source: File/Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Where there’s a will there’s a way. This popular adage is proving to be especially popular during the lockdown, as people are finding creative and innovative ways to keep themselves occupied and healthy — be it baking, cooking, cleaning or even working out. Don’t believe us? Take a look at actor Tamannaah Bhatia keeping up her fitness game with a bucket along with several other household items.

Here’s the actor’s “recipe for the perfect workout”.

Take a bucket. Instead of adding weights, add heavy fruits like watermelon, musk melon, other heavy household items.

What did she do?

Bucket Bent Over Rows

Bucket High Pulls

Bucket Front Raises

Bucket Swings

Bucket Squat to Lunge

Here’s how these exercises are beneficial for you

Bent over rows

While working the back muscles, they also improve muscular strength and endurance, in turn helping maintain a toned physique. As a compound, functional exercise, they work on the abs as well. But one should know how to properly position the back so the abs are not strained.

High Pulls

They work on the shoulders and posture in one swoop by involving the body’s major muscle groups, especially the posterior chain (glutes, hamstrings, back), to stabilise and initiate movement. Considering most of us have sitting jobs and often lead sedentary lifestyles that can make the deltoid muscles in the shoulder become internally rotated and hunched, High Pulls help in working out upper, mid and lower traps, rather than just the upper traps.

Front Raises

While strengthening the shoulder’s deltoid muscles, the exercise also works on the upper chest muscles which is needed for shoulder flexion. The isolation exercise is a good way to build strength in the front and sides of the shoulders.

Swings

Another way to correct hunched back and say bye-bye to paunch is doing the swings with proper form. It is considered a good full-body movement. While the glutes and leg muscles generate force, the core and shoulder girdle help stabilise movement. From developing power to improving core strength, the exercise helps in working on muscle imbalances like weak glutes.

Squat to Lunge

The total body exercise helps workout the core and torso through the shoulder blades. The best way to do this exercise is to move with pace, which means one should pause in the position and master each motion before transitioning to the next move.

Certified fitness expert Sameeran Chetia tells indianexpress.com, “Adding weights always helps as it increases the resistance and intensity of the workout. Instead of a bucket, people can also use a school bag as one can wear it and do the workout. However, one needs to make sure that they maintain a good posture otherwise it might lead to injury.”

