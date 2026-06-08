Walking 15,000 steps for weight loss: Orthopedic doctor explains risks and benefits

Can walking 15K steps daily help you drop weight? That’s what we asked Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopaedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that “Walking 15,000 steps a day can definitely help with weight loss, especially for people who start from a sedentary lifestyle. Walking is a simple and low-impact exercise that helps burn calories, improves metabolism, and supports overall fitness.”

However, weight loss is not just about the number of steps. “Diet, sleep, stress levels, age, hormonal factors, and consistency are all important. Someone who walks 15,000 steps daily but eats too many calories might still have trouble losing weight,” added Dr Deshpande.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The biggest benefit of walking is that it is easier to keep up over the long term compared to intense workout routines that many people eventually abandon.

Is 15,000 steps too much for the average person?

It depends on the person’s fitness level, age, weight, and joint health. “For someone healthy who builds endurance gradually, 15,000 steps can be safe and helpful. But jumping from a sedentary lifestyle to very high daily step counts may lead to knee pain, ankle strain, heel pain, or lower back discomfort,” said Dr Deshpande.

This is particularly important for overweight individuals or those with early arthritis, weak muscles, or previous injuries. The body needs time to adjust.

Strength training is also essential (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Strength training is also essential (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A gradual increase is usually safer than aggressively pursuing numbers on a fitness tracker.

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From an orthopedic perspective, is walking better than high-impact workouts for weight loss? For many people, yes, affirmed Dr Deshpande. “Walking puts less stress on the joints compared to activities like running, jumping, or intense HIIT workouts. It is often a safe way to start getting fit, especially for middle-aged adults, seniors, or people with extra body weight.”

Also Read | From 3 to 90 minutes, a walking guide that will help you achieve health and fitness goals

Regular walking also strengthens the muscles around the joints, improves balance, and helps maintain mobility. “That said, walking alone may not be enough for optimal fitness. Strength training and flexibility exercises are also important because stronger muscles provide better joint support and lower the risk of injury.”

What is the healthiest way to approach a daily walking goal?

The focus should be on consistency instead of fixating on a specific number. “Even 7,000 to 10,000 steps daily can offer major health benefits if done regularly.”

People should wear supportive shoes, stay hydrated, and avoid overtraining, especially in hot weather. “If knee pain, swelling, or breathlessness occurs, it is important to slow down and get medical advice rather than pushing through the discomfort,” said Dr Deshpande.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.