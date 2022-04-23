Want to lose weight? Make sure you are following this hack

While we may be doing everything right in our weight loss journey, right from diet to exercise, an important component of this pyramid is sleep. Adequate sleep also aids in weight loss, stressed nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“Sleep is like nutrition for the brain. If you’re trying to lose weight, the amount of sleep you get maybe just as important as your diet and exercise. So, if your goal is to lose fat, skipping sleep is like poking sticks in your bicycle wheels,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Why is inadequate sleep bad for one’s health?

*Causes impact on cortisol levels. Insufficient sleep can cause the release of additional cortisol—the stress hormone—and can stimulate hunger.

*Interferes with the body’s ability to metabolise carbohydrates and causes high blood levels of glucose, which leads to higher insulin levels and greater body-fat storage. Insulin sensitivity drops by more than 30 per cent.

*Drives down leptin levels, which causes the body to crave carbohydrates.

*Reduces levels of growth hormone–a protein that helps regulate the body’s proportions of fat and muscle.

“Lack of sleep is linked to poorer food choices, increased hunger and calorie intake, decreased physical activity, and ultimately, weight gain,” she said.

Weight loss action plan

“Getting at least seven hours of sleep consistently is important for weight management and your overall health,” she advised.

Tips for sleep quality

*Fix your sleep schedule

*Avoid blue light one hour before bedtime

*Use relation techniques (meditation/reading book/journaling/have a cup of chamomile tea)

