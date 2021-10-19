‘Weight loss is not a physical challenge…it’s a mental one’: Lizelle Remo D’Souza on her fitness transformation

Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s incredible weight loss transformation had taken the social media by storm recently. Ever since, the 41-year-old has only been setting fitness goals with each passing day.

The film producer and wife of renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza, who lost more 40 kilos in two years, has now shared that she believes weight loss is more than just a physical challenge.

“Weight loss is not a physical challenge… it’s a mental one…little by little, day by day… one pound at a time,” she captioned a series of photographs of herself at the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizelleremodsouza (@lizelleremodsouza)

Previously, she also shared a video of herself doing a lat pull down exercise, which works on the back and biceps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizelleremodsouza (@lizelleremodsouza)

“Sometimes a workout is all the therapy you need,” said Lizelle, who began intermittent fasting (for 15 hours) in January 2019 and gradually increased it to 18-20 hours. ““In June, we started pushing with weight training and diet. Luckily we have a gym set up at home so I was working out during lockdown, too. I was weight training, doing intermittent fasting, and eating all homemade food. Remo and I made it a point to take evening walks in our building compound. I pushed my intermittent fasting to 18-20 hours and would eat one meal a day,” she told ETimes.

Lizelle has been actively working out every single day, revealed her fitness trainer Praveen Nair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Praveen Nair (@_praveen_nair)

“One of the best transformations I have witnessed, and she proves that anything can be achieved if you have will and vision,” he said in an Instagram Story post.

Calling her an inspiration, he suggested that there is no better time than now to workout.

“To all those people looking forward to making that change in your life, the way you look, feel…there is no waiting for tomorrow, do it now…this is the time and you will thank yourself after a few months of your journey,” he expressed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!