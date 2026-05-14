Surgeon ranks 6 popular weight loss trends, reveals only one worth a ‘100/10’ score

Weight loss advice on social media often swings between extreme diets and quick-fix trends. As such, robotic, laparoscopic and weight loss surgeon Dr Prashant Sharma recently attempted to simplify that conversation by ranking six popular weight-loss trends on Instagram based on their effectiveness and sustainability. His list ranged from methods he strongly discouraged to habits he described as highly beneficial for overall health.

Among the trends he criticised most sharply was the one-meal-a-day (OMAD) approach, which he gave a score of “0/10”. While many people adopt OMAD believing it helps create a calorie deficit quickly, Dr Sharma warned that it can backfire in multiple ways. According to him, eating only once a day may lead to muscle loss, binge eating tendencies, and metabolic issues, making it “scientifically unsustainable.” He was similarly critical of smoothie diets and detox diets, both of which he also rated “0/10”. Speaking about smoothie diets, he said, “The weight one loses comes back, and it comes back fast,” pointing to concerns around low fibre, concentrated sugar, and poor satiety. On detox diets, he argued that the body already has natural detoxification systems through the liver and kidneys, calling such diets “scientifically baseless” and “entirely a marketing gimmick.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sharma also spoke about intermittent fasting, which he rated “3/10”. While he acknowledged that it may provide immediate results for some people, he questioned how practical it is over time. “It gives short-term results but is almost impossible to sustain for the long-term. It also creates hormonal imbalances, especially in females, which makes it a serious cause of concern,” he said.

On the other hand, the surgeon strongly endorsed habits centred around movement and strength-building. He gave weight training a striking “100/10” rating, describing it as “the single best investment that one can make in themselves, which improves all health markers.” According to him, resistance training not only supports fat loss but also improves metabolism, hormonal balance, muscle gain, and overall health. Walking 10,000 steps daily was another habit he strongly recommended, giving it a “10/10” score. Calling it “simple, free, and sustainable,” he noted that it has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, blood sugar control, and mental health. Summing up his larger message, Dr Sharma wrote, “Long-term fat loss relies on calorie balance, protein intake, sleep, and activity,” adding that “Extreme diets frequently fail due to poor sustainability. The most effective fat-loss strategy is the one you can maintain consistently for the long term.”

Why OMAD, detox cleanses, or smoothie-only plans often fail in the long run

Sadhna Singh, Senior Fitness and Lifestyle Consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Extreme diets often create rapid weight loss initially because they drastically reduce calorie intake, but most of that early loss comes from water, glycogen, and muscle mass rather than sustainable fat reduction. From a metabolic standpoint, the body interprets prolonged restriction as a stress response, which can slow metabolic rate, increase hunger hormones, and make long-term adherence difficult.”

She adds that repeated cycles of restrictive dieting are particularly concerning because they can impair muscle preservation, disrupt hormonal balance, increase fatigue, and contribute to an unhealthy relationship with food. Over time, this pattern may also increase the likelihood of binge eating and weight regain, often leaving individuals metabolically worse off than before.

Story continues below this ad

How to tell whether a fasting pattern is genuinely benefiting health

Intermittent fasting can be beneficial when it improves eating structure, reduces mindless snacking, and supports better metabolic regulation without compromising overall nutrition.

“However, warning signs appear when fasting starts, causing persistent fatigue, irritability, poor workout recovery, sleep disturbances, obsessive thoughts around food, or episodes of overeating once the fasting window ends. In women especially, aggressive fasting patterns may affect hormonal health and menstrual regularity. A healthy fasting routine should leave a person feeling energised, mentally stable, and physically functional rather than constantly deprived or exhausted,” mentions Singh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.