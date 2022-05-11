Expert shares some weight loss mistakes you might be making

Despite following a strict diet plan, regularly working out, and sleeping well, do you ever feel that you still have not been able to achieve your weight loss goals? Worry not, certified nutritionist Aanchal Sogani has listed the various reasons that could be behind the same.

The expert recently took to Instagram to share some of the common weight loss mistakes that could be hampering your fitness journey.

“Do you ever feel like you’re continuously eating healthy, following a strict diet, and yet not going anywhere?” questioned Sogani as she shared some weight loss mistakes you might be making.

According to Sogani,

*Falling into a fake healthy food trap. You may have seen several products that claim to be “fat-free” or “sugar-free”, though these food packages may be touted as healthy substitutes, in reality, they are far from being good for your body. Instead, these are fake healthy products that are high in sugar, salt and other ingredients that you don’t want in your body, stressed Sogani.

*Sticking to the same workout routine or not being physically active.

*Overeating healthy food. You need to consider their calories as well and maintain a calorie deficit even if eating healthy foods.

*Skipping meals

“If you think that skipping meals will help you lose weight, then you are mistaken. When you skip meals, your blood sugar level decreases, your metabolism slows down and your energy levels deplete. Besides this, you may be so hungry that at your next meal, you may tend to overeat,” she said.

When it comes to health and your body’s energy balance, not all calories are equal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) When it comes to health and your body’s energy balance, not all calories are equal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Emotional eating.

*Using workout as a license to eat anything.

*Focusing too much on the weight scale. You might be making progress in terms of fat/inch loss, and muscle gain which might not reflect on the weight scale, but this doesn’t mean you are not losing weight.

