Five dos and don’ts to follow if you are trying to lose weight

Losing weight is on many people’s to-do list, but they are not always able to successfully shed extra kilos and get in shape. Why is that?

Some people make classic mistakes when they equate weight loss to punishment. They choose to eat less food, giving up on favourite meals, thereby ultimately succumbing to the inevitability of guilt-eating.

Then, there are those who opt for strict diets in order to expect quicker results. These are all counter-productive and experts have warned against them time and time again.

According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, when one is trying to lose weight, they have to avoid making the following mistakes, as mentioned by her in an Instagram post:

1. Don’t make it your only project.

2. Don’t see adaptation time as failure (12 weeks for a response to sustained stimuli).

3. Don’t make exercise a punishment.

4. Don’t make eating food a crime.

5. Don’t track every step, calorie, kilo.

Diwekar suggested not to obsess about weight loss and that results can take time. It always comes with consistency and by making peace with food.

In a separate post, she also made some crucial points as to what one can do when they are on their weight loss journey:

1. Do eat as per your appetite.

2. Do make the time to exercise.

3. Do make it a point to sleep on time.

4. Do keep sustainability in mind with every choice.

5. Do continue to enjoy every aspect of a full life. Friends, family, travel, work, etc.

Previously the expert had shared a comprehensive list of nine weight loss mistakes that people commonly make that slow down their progress. In it, she had mentioned that some people are in a hurry to lose weight, but the body takes about 12 weeks to adapt to anything new, such as a change in diet plan, exercising, etc. It is important to allow yourself that much time.

The other thing she had mentioned is the role of sleep, stating that one must never undervalue the importance of sleep, and that they must prioritise it if they wish to lose some inches from the body.

What do you think about these tips?

